Sunil Chhetri reveals opponent he looks most forward to playing in ISL 2022-23

As fans gear up for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), India and Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri is delighted to welcome the crowd back into the stadiums across the country. The Bengaluru FC striker believes supporters in the stands will play a massive role in creating a vibrant atmosphere for players to put their best foot forward.

The fixtures for the upcoming edition were announced on Thursday as Kerala Blasters will kick-off the new season against East Bengal on October 7 at home.

"The fans will have a massive impact this season, especially for us. I think all the teams have struggled not playing with the fans not being able to be at the stadiums. But if there is one team that has struggled the most, by far, it is us. So we are thrilled that the fans are coming back this season and it is the best news for a team like us," Chhetri was quoted as saying in an official press release by ISL.

The edition will also see a change in the schedule, and the playoff structure. Instead of the weekdays, matches this year will be take place between Thursdays and Sundays. The duration of the league has also been extended to five months, and the semifinals and finals will be played in March.

Fans across the country will be welcomed back into the stands after a gap of two years. Last season's final in Goa was the first match with fans present after the league was held behind closed doors for two seasons due to the pandemic.

Chhetri, who is also the league's highest Indian goalscorer with 51 goals, is most excited to face Kerala Blasters away from home due to the intriguing fan support in Kochi. "I am looking forward to playing against Kerala Blasters away. Just to play at the stadium against all the fans is an experience," the Bengaluru FC skipper quipped.

