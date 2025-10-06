Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan return as India name 23-member squad for do-or-die clash against Singapore

India’s Head Coach Khalid Jamil has included Sunil Chhetri for India’s must-win AFC Asia Cup qualifier against Singapore on October 9. The veteran talisman is a crucial return alongside Sandesh Jhingan, who is returning from an injury. Sunil Chhetri greets his fans after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asia qualifier against Kuwait.(HT_PRINT)

India find themselves in a precarious position, sitting at the bottom of Group C. They have managed to pick up only one point in two matches. On the other hand, Singapore leads the group with four points. The group winners would only be able to progress from here to the 2027 tournament in Saudi Arabia. The back-to-back fixtures against Singapore would be season-defining for Indian football.

Sunil Chhetri was rested during the recent CAFA National Cup campaign, where India finished third. His return would bring invaluable experience to a forward line that has struggled for goals. The legendary striker’s return signifies the importance of the match and how the Indian management is treating the upcoming double header. India have trained from September 20 at Bengaluru before heading for Singapore. Notably, the return leg is scheduled for October 14 at Goa’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Squad built for pressure moments

Jamil has kept his messaging straightforward in the build-up, “There are still four matches to go, and the next one against Singapore is the most important for us right now,” he emphasized. The pragmatic approach reflects the narrow margin of error India faces.

The 23-man travelling squad features three goalkeepers in Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The defensive unit includes Jhingan alongside Anwar Ali, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, and Rahul Bheke.

In midfield, India would rely on creativity from Berandon Fernandes and Saha Abdul Samad, with pace provided by Udanta Singh Kumam. The attacking options include Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, and Farukh Choudhary supporting Chhetri.

Two players - goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari and forward Muhammed Suhail- have been kept on standby for the home leg, allowing Jamil tactical flexibility depending on the outcome in Singapore.

The opening fixture at Singapore’s National Stadium will test India’s ability to handle hostile territory and passionate home support. Jamil has acknowledged this challenge, understanding that patience and tactical discipline will be essential for his team.

For India, the pathway is now clear, narrow but navigable. Chhetri’s leadership, Jhingan’s solidity, and quick service from the wide players could be decisive. After their respectable CAFA Nations Cup showing, the Blue Tigers must now convert promise into points when it matters the most.

The second leg kicks off at 7:30 PM IST on October 14 in Goa, where home advantage could be the difference between continuing their Asia Cup dream or facing early elimination.