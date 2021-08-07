Home / Sports / Football / Swiss prosecutors investigate ex-staff at football body UEFA
Swiss prosecutors investigate ex-staff at football body UEFA

  • Two people were arrested in April and detained until this week, the Vaud prosecution office said, adding it expects the investigation to continue for several months.
A criminal investigation of alleged wrongdoing by then-staff at UEFA led to police raids at the European football body's headquarters, Swiss cantonal (state) prosecutors said Friday.

Two people were arrested in April and detained until this week, the Vaud prosecution office said, adding it expects the investigation to continue for several months.

The arrests were revealed by Swiss daily Blick.

UEFA said it fired two members of its information and communication technology staff immediately on learning of the investigation, which is about “arrangements with external ICT service providers.”

The investigation does not involve the sale of broadcasting rights or deals with sponsors, said the football body which organizes the Champions League and European Championship.

“We are very satisfied with the way the investigation is conducted by the prosecutor of the canton of Vaud,” UEFA said in a statement that described the organization as “an injured party (and) a private claimant in the preliminary proceedings.”

