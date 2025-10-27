‘Talk is cheap’: Jude Bellingham fires shot at Lamine Yamal, fuels the rivalry after Real Madrid's 2-1 El Clasico win

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham fired shots at Barcelona's young superstar Lamine Yamal after Sunday's El Clasico at Santiago Bernabeu. The Los Blancos took their revenge on last year's El Clasicos hammerings in their season's first and registered a 2-1 win. Real Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.(AFP)

The Barcelona forward stirred controversy ahead of the Santiago Bernabeu showdown, claiming in a televised interview that the Madrid side tends to "cheat" and "complain." He further fueled tensions by sharing an Instagram story from last year’s blockbuster clash on the eve of Sunday’s encounter.

The Real Madrid stars didn't show any mercy on the 18-year-old. Dani Carvahal, Vinicius Jr, and Thibaut Cortouis confronted him during the final whistle of El Clasico, which ended in a wild brawl with players of both teams going at each other.

After the match, Bellingham, who scored the winner for Real, also took a shot at Yamal on his Instagram post.

"Talk is cheap. HALA MADRID SIEMPRE!!!" Bellingham captioned his post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the English midfielder was the star performer for Madrid in the massive clash with a goal and an assist to his name. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a close-range finish after a perfectly timed through ball from Bellingham. However, Barcelona took advantage of Arda Guler’s error to level the score in the 38th minute, courtesy of Fermin Lopez. Their joy was short-lived, though, as Jude Bellingham restored Real Madrid’s lead just five minutes later, finishing off a brilliant run and assist from Vinicius Jr.

After the half break, Barcelona struggled to cause any trouble for Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and saw their night worsen when Pedri was sent off in stoppage time, receiving a second yellow card for a late challenge on Aurelien Tchouameni.

Alonso praised Bellingham after Clasico win

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso hailed Clasico match-winner Jude Bellingham on Sunday after a week in which his goals were vital for the club, proving he is back to his best after returning from shoulder surgery.

"We saw it against Juventus, and today, and against Getafe (last weekend), in the last week he's had three very good games," Alonso told reporters.

The Real Madrid manager credited Bellingham’s strong emotional intelligence and ability to connect with teammates as key factors behind his impressive performances.

"At first you need a bit of time, some minutes to get in gear, and it's gone even better than we expected after the last international break, when he was here and not with the national team.

"Jude is a player who is about feelings, on communicating and connecting, and that's why he has played some very good matches," he added.