Lamine Yamal confronted by Vinicius, Courtois, Carvajal in dramatic El Clasico brawl; Alonso intervenes - Watch

On Sunday, a massive brawl broke out at the end of a thrilling El Clásico clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Junior and Lamine Yamal were at the heart of it, and even security personnel had to intervene.

First, a small brawl broke out in the final minute when Pedri received a second yellow and had to leave the pitch. Then, when it was full-time and Real Madrid clinched the win, the home side's players went for Yamal. Before the match, Yamal created controversy when he accused Real Madrid of cheating and complaining to the referees a lot during games.

Dani Carvajal could be seen mocking Yamal with gestures and as the Spaniard was about to confront the defender, Camavinga stopped the winger. Meanwhile, even Thibaut Courtois tried to approach Yamal, but was stopped as Frenkie de Jong intervened. Yamal was also confronted by Vinicius and Federico Valverde had to rush in and stop the Brazilian.

Here are the videos of the massive brawl at the end of Real Madrid vs Barcelona:

The Los Blancos sealed a 2-1 win against Barcelona in the season's first El Clasico. The hosts made their intentions clear right from the get-go, as a penalty call was overturned in the third minute. Then, it looked like Kylian Mbappe scored in the 12th minute, but once again, VAR overturned it.

Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 22nd-minute, fed in by a brilliant through ball from Jude Bellingham. The visitors responded in the 38th minute as Arda Guler lost the ball outside the box. Marcus Rashford cut it back for Fermin Lopez, who made it 1-1. But the scores weren't level for a long time, as Bellingham struck in the 43rd-minute, giving Real Madrid the lead once again. The hosts kept the lead till half-time and also missed a penalty in the second half, eventually clinching a hard-fought win.