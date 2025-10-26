Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates La Liga: Rashford starts in season's 1st El Clasico, spotlight on Mbappe vs Yamal
Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Real Madrid host Barcelona on Sunday, in the season's first El Clasico. The Los Blancos are also defending a two-point advantage over Barcelona.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: The first El Clasico of the 2025-26 La Liga season is set to take place as Real Madrid host Barcelona, at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. The Los Blancos have a four-game losing streak against Barcelona. They are also defending their La Liga lead, with a two-point advantage over Barcelona. The hosts lost all clasicos last season across all competitions and were outscored 16-7. It was also the first time that Barcelona won every El Clasico in a season with at least three matches between both sides....Read More
Barcelona have some key absentees in their roster due to injuries, and head coach Hansi Flick will need to watch the game from a stadium box after he was shown a red card for protesting in their previous fixture. Lamine Yamal is expected to start, and has played two games since returning from a groin injury. But Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are ruled out due to injuries. Lewandowski has a hamstring injury, and the Brazilian forward suffered a right leg ailment in September. Last season, Raphinha scored five goals against Madrid. Dani Olmo and first-choice goalkeeper Joan Garcia are also ruled out due to injuries.
For Real Madrid, all eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe, who leads the La Liga scoring chart with 10 goals in nine matches. Madrid have some question marks around them regarding their showing in big matches, having lost to PSG in the Club World Cup semis and then were thrashed by Atletico Madrid in a derby last month.
Yamal will be up against Madrid left-back Carreras, whom he struggled at times last campaign when Barcelona faced Benfica in three UCL games.
Rashford has five goals and six assists in 12 games for Barca. He is starting, due to Raphinha's inury. He also scored twice in the Champions League no Tuesday.
Madrid playing XI - Courtois, Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras, Tchouameni, Guler, Camavinga, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe
Substitutes - Lunin, Carvajal, Endrick, Rodrygo, Trent, Gonzalo, Asencio, Ceballos, Garcia, Brahim, Mendy, Mastantuono
Barca playing XI - Szczesny, Balde, Cubarsi, Ferran, Pedri, Yamal, Rashford, Fermin, De Jong, Kounde, Garcia
Substitutes - Araujo, Casado, Martin, Bernal, Jofre, Dro, Roony, Fernandez, Kochen, Aller, Espart
Kounde missed two training sessions due to unspecified reasons after featuring in Barcelona's 6-1 thrashing of Olympiacos. He was back in training on Saturday but assistant coach Sorg said that the team will wait until the last moment before making a call.
Real Madrid manager Alonso declined to comment on Yamal's recent claims on the Spanish capital club where he claimed that they "cheat" and "complain".
Raphinha has been sidelined for a month as he injured his right leg in late September. Barcelona are also without Lewandowski. Even Torres may not be ready to start due to a muscle strain.
Welcome everyone, to our live coverage of the season's first El Clasico as Real Madrid host Barcelona in the Spanish capital on Sunday! All eyes will be on Mbappe, who also leads the Golden Boot race. Meanwhile, Barcelona will be without Raphinha due to injury! But Barca fans will get to see Lamine Yamal in action!