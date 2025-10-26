Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates La Liga: Rashford starts in season's 1st El Clasico, spotlight on Mbappe vs Yamal

Live

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Real Madrid face Barcelona on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: The first El Clasico of the 2025-26 La Liga season is set to take place as Real Madrid host Barcelona, at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. The Los Blancos have a four-game losing streak against Barcelona. They are also defending their La Liga lead, with a two-point advantage over Barcelona. The hosts lost all clasicos last season across all competitions and were outscored 16-7. It was also the first time that Barcelona won every El Clasico in a season with at least three matches between both sides. Barcelona have some key absentees in their roster due to injuries, and head coach Hansi Flick will need to watch the game from a stadium box after he was shown a red card for protesting in their previous fixture. Lamine Yamal is expected to start, and has played two games since returning from a groin injury. But Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are ruled out due to injuries. Lewandowski has a hamstring injury, and the Brazilian forward suffered a right leg ailment in September. Last season, Raphinha scored five goals against Madrid. Dani Olmo and first-choice goalkeeper Joan Garcia are also ruled out due to injuries. For Real Madrid, all eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe, who leads the La Liga scoring chart with 10 goals in nine matches. Madrid have some question marks around them regarding their showing in big matches, having lost to PSG in the Club World Cup semis and then were thrashed by Atletico Madrid in a derby last month. ...Read More

