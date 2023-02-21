'There will be a 12th man in...': Terry Phelan cautions Real Madrid ahead of Liverpool clash in Champions League

An under-fire Liverpool side is all set to renew their rivalry with Real Madrid in the round of 16 stage of the 2022/23 Champions League season at a very decisive stage of their season, where they have been affected by problems aplenty both on and off the field. Yet there was a word of caution for Real Madrid, the defending Champions League winner, by former Manchester City defender Terry Phelan, as Carlo Ancelotti's side head to Anfield.

Liverpool have been enduring a forgettable season in Premier League, where they managed only two wins since start of this year to sit in the eighth spot in the points table, 19 points behind leaders Arsenal. But Phelan admitted that at Anfield, Liverpool has always been a different beast.

"When Liverpool plays Real Madrid in Anfield on Champions League night, there will be a 12th man in. I don't think anybody likes going to Anfield on Champions League night because it is a different atmosphere," Phelan replied to a query from Hindustan Times during a media interaction ahead of the Champions League clash.

Despite Liverpool's dominance in Anfield, they have struggled against Madrid in European competitions. After grabbing three wins in three matches between 1981 and 2009, Liverpool have been winless in six games against the Spanish giants, with five of those ending in defeat. Two of those defeats came in 2018 and 2022 finals.

Phelan however enlisted problems aplenty that has troubled Liverpool including injuries. The Reds, will in fact, be without the services of Calvin Ramsay, Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo, Ibrahima Konate and Thiago Alcantara due to injuries in the match against Madrid.

“Yes Liverpool are struggling, they are conceding goals and they have had terrible injuries and that is what has hampered them. Van Djik is injured, Mo Salah is not fighting enough and he is lacking that confidence and the back four is not clicking together, the midfield is struggling to find their feet and their high-press game is quite working for them at this moment. They will be playing a fantastic team in Real Madrid, who are second in LaLiga. For Liverpool, if they can win the first game, they will have a great chance because we know of their potential in Champions League,” he explained.

When asked what his advice would be for Liverpool, Phelan laughed before replying, “Stop conceding goals!”

