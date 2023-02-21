'Will tip scales to be favourites': Mark Seagraves predicts winner of Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League 1st leg

Liverpool face Real Madrid once again in the UEFA Champions League, in their Round of 16 first leg fixture, at Anfield on Wednesday. The last time both sides faced each was in the 2022 Champions League final, with the Los Blancos clinching a narrow 1-0 victory, at the Stade de France in Paris. Brazilian left-winger Vinicius Junior scored the solitary goal, as the La Liga side claimed their 14th UCL title, which is the highest in the tournament's history, followed by AC Milan (7), Liverpool (6) and Bayern Munich (6).

Before the 2022-23 European football season began, Jurgen Klopp's side were considered to be the favourites to reach the UCL final in 2023, but their performances have been in stark contrast to last season. The Reds find themselves in 8th position in the Premier League standings, with 10 wins, five draws and seven defeats. After a 3-0 defeat vs Wolves on February 4, Liverpool have found some momentum with wins over Everton and Newcastle United, and will be hoping to grab an early advantage in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also been sub-par this season and are second in La Liga, eight points behind league leaders Barcelona. Despite their erratic form, Karim Benzema has once again been his side's shining beacon, despite fitness issues, and also missed his side's 2-0 win vs Osasuna on Sunday. But it looks like the Frenchman will feature against Liverpool, with Carlo Ancelotti revealing that he would start the match.

The Round of 16 fixture between both sides could shape their fates for the rest of this campaign and former Liverpool player Mark Seagraves feels that Klopp's side could tip the scales to be favourties in the first leg.' Speaking to Hindustan Times, the former defender spoke about his favourties for the Champions League title this season, and felt that another Premier League team could clinch the trophy this year.

"If you would ask me this last year, I would say Liverpool. But Liverpool this season has been shocking, and they find themselves 9th or 10th in the Premier League, very inconsistent. They have had a lot of players out injured, they are now in contention, back to the squad fit. Whether they are going to play against Real Madrid, Van Dijk, Jota, Firmino, Diaz are back, he has got all of these big players back into the squad. Real Madrid haven't been setting the world alight in La Liga. They are in second place behind runaway leaders Barcelona. So it is an interesting supporter. I am a Liverpool supporter. I want them to win for two reasons. I want them to get back on track. I also want them to avenge the two defeats they got in Real Madrid. It is an interesting tie as both teams have a huge reputation but haven't been playing that well this season. Given that, this is a European night. I think Liverpool will just tip the scales to be favourties in the first leg", he said.

"I always say Man City because they have the best team but it doesn't always equate to that. Man City are the favourites and then you have got the likes of Bayern Munich, who I feel this year, have a very good squad. Nagelsmann has organised a young, hungry and experienced squad. He has bought in the likes of Mane, who is 30-31, and is obviously injured but has been a revelation since he came. But he also has the likes of Musiala, De Ligt and players like Gravenberg. Then you have Gnabry, Sane, Choupo-Moting, who has been scoring goals. So they have real, good quality squad. Man City for me, closely followed by Bayern Munich and Napoli could be the outsiders, as how they are playing in Serie A, runaway leaders", he further added.

Meanwhile, the Round of 16 first leg also saw PSG crash to a 1-0 defeat vs Bayern Munich on February 15, in Paris. The Bundesliga team choked PSG with their tactics, as Kinsley Coman's 53rd-minute goal proved to be the difference. The match also saw Lionel Messi have a silent night, and the Argentina captain will be hoping for a better display in the second leg. When asked about his prediction on the second leg clash between both sides, Seagraves had a straightforward reply.

"No, it's a simple answer. They couldn't do it at home and Bayern Munich at home are a formidable force. The atmosphere will be great. They are 1-0 up. I mean no. I don't think they will. But PSG have quality players, they can turn any game on its head. I just think with Bayern Munich, very professional, very organised, very disciplined. They also have equally good players in the forward line. Musiala, Mane, I know he is not playing, but Sane, Gnabry, all of these players that they do have are a test on anybody else. They are going into this second leg 1-0 up, so the pressure is very much on PSG to go at them and if they do, they are going to leave themselves very vulnerable at the back. If they do, even Choupo-Moting has been scoring goals, left, right and centre. Bayern Munich have the firepower to crush any sort of PSG comeback", he stated.

