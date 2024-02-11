 Thomas Muller hits out at Bayern Munich teammates after Bayer Leverkusen loss | Football News - Hindustan Times
Thomas Muller hits out at Bayern Munich teammates after Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen stun Bundesliga champions

Thomas Muller hits out at Bayern Munich teammates after Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen stun Bundesliga champions

Reuters |
Feb 11, 2024 03:40 PM IST

Thomas Muller has criticised his side for lacking the courage to play freely after the Bundesliga champions were stunned 3-0 by Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich stalwart Thomas Mueller has criticised his side for lacking the courage to play freely after the record 32-times Bundesliga champions were stunned 3-0 by Bayer Leverkusen in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash.

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, Harry Kane and Thomas Muller look dejected after the match
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, Harry Kane and Thomas Muller look dejected after the match (REUTERS)

Bayern, chasing a 12th straight league title, were outplayed by Leverkusen, who went five points clear at the top after their win at BayArena.

While Leverkusen remain unbeaten in 31 matches across all competitions this season, Bayern have already suffered three defeats in the German top flight and failed to have more than one shot on target against Xabi Alonso's side at the weekend.

"What I am missing is that in training we seem to be much better, more courageous because we are playing more freely," Mueller told Sky Sport Germany.

"We play from A to B and then to C without any freedom and no one really takes a gamble. Today we were not there. We lost 3-0."

The 34-year-old German forward said Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel cannot be blamed for the side's display.

"There were enough international-level players on the pitch, so there is no reason to talk about the coach," Mueller added.

