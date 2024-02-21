Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich: Bundesliga champions decide to part ways with ex-Chelsea and PSG coach
Feb 21, 2024 03:30 PM IST
Bayern Munich would part ways with manager Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season.
Bayern Munich said Wednesday they would part ways with manager Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, as the reigning German champions struggled to stay in the Bundesliga title race.
"In a good, open conversation we came to the mutual decision to end our collaboration in the summer," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a statement.
