The Bundesliga's top four are set to collide this weekend, giving the in-form sides a chance to measure where they stand against title favourites Bayern Munich. Top four face off in early Bundesliga litmus test

Leaders Bayern travel to fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, just hours after Borussia Dortmund host RB Leipzig as second meets third.

Bayern have exploded out of the blocks this season, spearheaded by Harry Kane, who is enjoying arguably the best form of his career.

The Bavarians have won nine from nine in all competitions so far and the 32-year-old Kane is rewriting records.

Fresh from becoming the fastest man to 100 goals with a club in Europe's top five leagues last weekend against Werder Bremen, Kane bagged another brace in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Kane has 10 goals in just five Bundesliga games this season including two hat-tricks and is averaging two goals per game in Europe. He has scored 17 times in nine matches overall.

While Frankfurt enter Saturday's game as clear underdogs, they do have reasons for optimism. Despite being thrashed 5-1 by Atletico Madrid midweek, they boast a strong recent home record against Bayern, winning three and drawing one of their past four matches in Frankfurt.

Still, inconsistency has plagued Dino Toppmoeller's side. The summer sale of forward Hugo Ekitike left a noticeable gap, and while Frankfurt have impressed at times, they've also struggled defensively - conceding 12 goals in their last three matches.

Toppmoeller recognised the need to tighten up at the back, but said there was plenty to learn from Tuesday's thumping in the Spanish capital.

"We're not blind, we know we need to do better. We reached our limit, that happens in life and in football," he said.

"We'll take a lot from the game. It was an important experience," Toppmoeller added, stressing his young team was a work in progress.

Frankfurt captain Robin Koch also outlined what it will take to contain Bayern. "We have to defend as a team against Bayern, give them little space and win our challenges."

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund remain unbeaten this season, having comfortably seen off Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, despite a nervy late spell.

Dortmund's last domestic defeat came against Leipzig in March. Since then, Niko Kovac's men have gone 14 games without a loss, including 12 wins.

Kovac, known for his disciplined approach, credited his side's consistency to their focus on daily routines and tactical discipline.

"We're confident in our own abilities and we have managed to organise the games in such a way that we consistently perform well," he said on Thursday.

One to watch: Can Uzun

In-form midfielder Can Uzun looks to be the next young star to emerge from Eintracht Frankfurt's production line.

The 19-year-old's creativity in an attacking role and his eye for goal have helped Frankfurt manage without the injured Mario Goetze.

The teenager has scored in each of Frankfurt's five league games this season, while laying on three assists.

Uzun's form has been so strong that Germany have openly expressed regret at his choice to represent Turkey at international level.

"He's a player who was highly regarded by us. We tried everything, but we didn't succeed," said German FA sporting director Andreas Rettig.

"He's chosen Turkey, and we have to respect that."

Key stats

4 - Dortmund have kept four clean sheets in a row, their best mark in five years.

1 - Since a 6-0 thrashing by Bayern in the season opener, Leipzig have won four from four, conceding just one goal.

0 - Borussia Moenchengladbach are the only winless side remaining this season. Sporting director Roland Virkus stepped down on Tuesday.

Fixtures

Friday

Hoffenheim v Cologne

Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen v Union Berlin, Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig, Werder Bremen v St Pauli, Augsburg v Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich

Sunday

Stuttgart v Heidenheim, Hamburg v Mainz , Borussia Moenchengladbach v Freiburg

