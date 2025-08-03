Tottenham captain Son Heung-min announces exit after 10 years: ‘I have given this…’

The Spurs captain Son Heung-min has revealed that he will be leaving the club this summer, ending a decade-long stint that made him one of the most loved players in the club’s history. Son Heung-min confirms he will depart from Tottenham this summer(Reuters)

Speaking at a press conference in Seoul ahead of a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United, the South Korean forward said the decision was ‘the most difficult one' he has made in his career, as reported by the BBC. Son, 33, is in advanced talks with MLS side Los Angeles FC, with the move expected to be finalised before the Premier League season kicks off.

A decade of dedication

Winning the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, Son was one of the most sought-after players in Europe before joining Spurs. He made an instant impact with the fans due to his electrifying speed and sharp-shooting. Undertaking 454 matches in a decade, he netted 173 goals and had a deadly synergy with Harry Kane, as per another EPL report.

Notable milestones included winning the Joint Premier League Golden Boot winner in 2021-2022 (23 goals), Club captain since 2023, Winner of the Europa League 2024, Tottenham’s first major trophy in 17 years, First Asian player to score 100 Premier League goals, and 71 Premier League assists, the most in Spurs history.

Son Heung-min on leaving Tottenham

According to the BBC, during the emotional press conference, Son said that he arrived in North London as a kid, a boy who could not speak English. He went on to say that he is now departing as a proud captain and a man. "I have given this a lot of thought," he said. To push myself, I need a new setting. He went on to say that he felt he had accomplished everything he could at Tottenham and that ten years was a long time.

This Sunday in Seoul was his last Spurs game, a proper send-off in front of his home crowd.

Move to MLS beckons

Son is expected to join Los Angeles FC, where the city’s strong Korean community and MLS’s rising profile make for an ideal next chapter. Despite interest from Saudi clubs, the move to the US seems to align with both personal and professional ambitions, according to EPL.

The report added that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is supporting Son’s decision, with the club preparing to allow their captain to leave one year before his contract expires.

Son’s legacy

Son is leaving behind not just stats but a legacy of leadership, humility, and joy. From Champions League nights to Premier League classics, he has been the face of Tottenham for a generation. He was quoted in the BBC saying that he felt at home at Spurs and thanked the fans who gave him “so much love”.

Son leaves as a club icon and as one of the most influential Asian footballers in European history. As he gets ready for a new challenge in the US, Spurs fans will always remember him as their smiling star and their captain, the report added.

FAQs

Q: Why is Son leaving Tottenham?

A: He said he needed a new environment and challenge after spending 10 years at the club.

Q: Where is Son expected to go next?

A: He is in advanced negotiations with Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer.

Q: How many goals did Son score for Spurs?

A: He scored 173 goals in 454 appearances, with 127 in the Premier League.

Q: Will he play one last game for Spurs?

A: Yes, he is expected to captain Tottenham in a pre-season friendly in Seoul against Newcastle United.

Q: When did Son become captain?

A: Son was named club captain in August 2023, succeeding Hugo Lloris.