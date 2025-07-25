Could LeBron James be traded to San Antonio Spurs? Here’s what a possible deal may look like

LeBron James’ future at the Los Angeles Lakers has been the dominant conversation surrounding this entire offseason. Even though the player has opted in for this season, his long-term run with the team is still in question. Speculation became rife when, soon after the announcement, James’s agent Rich Paul made a public statement which stated that his client wishes to play on a team with “a realistic chance of winning.” File photo of LeBron James(AP)

This still leaves an option for James to be traded, left in free agency next offseason, or retire. A suggestion made in this regard by FOX Sports has proposed an interesting offer. If a trade were to happen, James could fetch maximum benefit by doing it with the San Antonio Spurs.

What do the Lakers stand to gain?

FOX Sports suggests that in exchange for James, the Lakers could receive Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and a 2028 first-round pick. The Lakers could build a new central core around these players. A promising 24-year-old guard, Vassell, could prove to be a valuable asset for the team. Barnes, on the other hand, took the Golden State Warriors to a 2015 championship and has remained reliable ever since.

What do the Spurs stand to gain?

Since the Spurs’ rotation is already heavy with rookie players in their prime, what the team now needs to climb the ranks is an experienced veteran who brings more than just skills to the court. Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, acquired by the Spurs last season, only played five games together following their injury.

Although advanced in age, James has the potential to do for the Spurs what Tom Brady did for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. James has enough game and spirit to help the team grow from being the 13th seed in the Western Conference in a much shorter span of time. Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

By Stuti Gupta