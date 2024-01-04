Transfer news roundup: Kalvin Phillips to leave Manchester City, big update on Jadon Sancho’s United future

With the winter transfer window having finally begun, European clubs will be looking to reinforce their squads for the season's second-half. Many teams are facing injury issues, and they will be looking for temporary solutions. Meanwhile, many squads will seek to add more depth. Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips is expected to shift clubs.(REUTERS)

Where will Kalvin Phillips go?

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has struggled to receive game time at Manchester City, and could move to another club due to Euro 2024. According to Sky Sports, Phillips is in the radar of Serie A side Juventus and England's Newcastle United.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read | Girona edge Atletico thriller, stay level with Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho to manage Brazil?

It is being reported that Mourinho could manage Brazil after Carlo Ancelotti signed a new Real Madrid contract. But the former Porto manager has denied such reports and has claimed, "I don't know if it’s true or not about Brazil, because they did not speak directly to me. I told my agent that until the club has decided if I am staying or not, I don’t want to know or talk to anyone else."

When asked if Roma were approaching other managers, Mourinho said, "I honestly don’t believe it is true, because for me the honesty and reciprocity are essential. I have no reason to think the Friedkin family is not honest, that it does not understand reciprocity the way I do. I trust their honesty 100 per cent."

"That does not mean they want me here, but I do not believe that they are talking behind my back with other coaches. I will tell you why. I am giving you some news here – my Netflix series starts next week, it is covering my whole career, things I never told people. In that series, you will discover I am completely insane. I had not yet signed for Roma, but had given my word to Roma. I received an offer from a club, I won’t say which, I did say it in the series, who wanted me to break my word with Roma and I refused.

"When I received the offer from Portugal, from Saudi Arabia, the first person I told was my President. I do not believe they are talking about other coaches behind my back. I think all the rumours that are coming out are not true. I believe in reciprocity. I did it for them, they will do it for me," he added.

Jadon Sancho set for Bundesliga return

According to reports, out-of-favour Manchester United attacker Sancho is set to return to former club Borussia Dortmund over a six-month loan deal. Although Sancho is fit and not injured, he hasn't played at all in the last few months. He signed for United from Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for 73m pounds and it has been downhill for him since then!

Chile international to Sheffield United

Chile international Ben Brereton-Diaz is set for a loan move to Sheffield United, which could be completed on January 4. He moved to Villarreal on a free transfer last summer, but failed to make an impact.

Ex-PSG star in spotlight

West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer is expected to join Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on loan, and both clubs have agreed, and have already exchanged documents. The German will leave for his medical on Thursday. The loan deal is worth 500k euros fee with a buy clause for 11 million euros.

Timo Werner back to England?

Chelsea flop Timo Werner could return to the Premier League for a loan move, at Manchester United. The RB Leipzig wasn't prolific with Chelsea and struggled a lot in England.