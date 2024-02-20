 Turkish Women’s Cup 2024: India open campaign against Estonia in Alanya | Football News - Hindustan Times
Turkish Women's Cup 2024: India open campaign against Estonia in Alanya

Turkish Women’s Cup 2024: India open campaign against Estonia in Alanya

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2024 11:10 PM IST

Playing in IWL should help in this tournament, says defender Dalima Chibber.

India open against Estonia in the Turkish Women’s Cup 2024 in Alanya, Turkey, on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting of the senior national women’s football team. Kosovo and Hong Kong complete the four-team competition.

Squad earlier reached Turkey for the four-nation meet that also has Estonia, Kosovo and Hong Kong

This is the third time after 2019 and 2021 that India are playing this tournament. “We are familiar with the environment, the atmosphere…. We played two years ago, and the team have improved a lot since…,” said experienced defender Dalima Chibber.

Speaking to the-aiff.com on Tuesday, Chibber said the 2023-24 season of Indian Women’s League (IWL), being played home and away for the first time, should help going into this tournament. “We are also getting game time in IWL, from where the most important thing we are getting is experience. We are looking forward to bringing that experience, all the game time that we have been getting so far, and putting up a good show.”

“Estonia are a tough team, both physically and technically. However, we also have our strengths. While they may appear taller and stronger, we have qualities that can make a difference,” said India coach Langam Chaoba Devi.

The Indian senior team has not played since the three games in the second round of the Olympic qualifiers which ended on November 1.

India are ranked 65th in the world and Estonia 98th. In 2023, Estonia lost 1-2 to Kosovo and drew 1-1 with North Macedonia. They are coached by former internationals Anastassia Morkovkina and Sirje Kapper. Thirteen players in their squad were born on or after 2000, according to a release from AIFF.

