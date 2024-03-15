Champions League quarterfinal draw: Defending champs Manchester City face Real Madrid; Barcelona, Arsenal learn fate

Defending champions Manchester City will take on 14-time European champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinals as UEFA on Friday announced the Champions League draw for the last eight and semifinal stage at their headquarters in Nyon. Arsenal, the current Premier League toppers, who made the Champions League quarterfinal for the first time in 14 season will take on Bayern Munich, will give Harry Kane - who has scored 36 goals this season including 6 in the Champions League - another crack at his former north London rivals Real Madrid will face Manchester City in third quarterfinal

Paris Saint Germain, who remain in the hunt for their maiden Champions League title, will face Barcelona, who will aim to give their manager Xavi Hernández a winning send-off with the Spanish legend slated to stand down from his position this summer. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will face Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, implying that all three LaLiga teams will have the opportunity to reach the semifinals.

The semifinal draw was also revealed in the ceremony with Premier League table toppers Manchester City and Arsenal on a collision course if they advance, while it could be an all-Spanish face-off in the other semifinal draw with a likely clash between Atletico and Barcelona.

The first leg of the quarterfinal will be held on April 9 and 10, while the second leg will be staged across April 16 and 17. The opening leg of the semifinal will be on April 30 and May 1, while the second leg will be held across May 7 and 8. The tournament finale will be on June 1 at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.

Here is the complete UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw:

Arsenal FC [ENG] vs Bayern Munich [GER]

Atletico Madrid [ESP] vs Borussia Dortmund [GER]

Real Madrid [ESP] vs Manchester City [ENG]

Paris Saint-German [FRA] vs Barcelona [ESP]

Here is the complete UEFA Champions League semifinal draw:

Semifinal 1: Atletico Madrid [ESP] or Borussia Dortmund [GER] vs Paris Saint-German [FRA] or Barcelona [ESP]

Semifinal 2: Arsenal FC [ENG] or Bayern Munich [GER] vs Real Madrid [ESP] or Manchester City [ENG]