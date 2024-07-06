Euro 2024, England vs Switzerland Live Score: Kane and Co. face stiff Swiss challenge in Southgate's 100th game

UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, England vs Switzerland Live Score: England's quarter-final clash with Switzerland at the European Championship on Saturday marks the 100th game in charge for Gareth Southgate. The England manager, of course, stated that this would be the last thing on his mind, understandably so considering this could very welll also be his last game in the position....Read More

Southgate has been credited with creating a positive culture since he took the reins of a team in disarray in 2016. England are the only European side to reach the quarter-finals of the last four major tournaments. They lost to Italy in a shootout in the 2020 European Championship final at Wembley, their best ever run in the tournament.

However, much was expected of them considering their personnel in these Euros and England have fallen well short of the mark. They have some of the best attacking talent in the world in Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and captain Harry Kane and yet, England have had to scrap their way through to the quarterfinals. The words 'boring' and 'defensive' has been used a lot across the board to describe their style of play.

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has won a reputation for smart tactics at Euro 2024, especially by outclassing an Italy team packed with more famous names in the round of 16. They are aiming to make history by winning a place in the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time, having delivered a statement of intent by holding Germany to a draw before they knocked out the defending champions in the round of 16.