Euro 2024, England vs Switzerland Live Score: Kane and Co. face stiff Swiss challenge in Southgate's 100th game
- 35 Mins ago The lineups are out!
- 45 Mins ago The first day of the quarterfinals
- 4 Mins ago Players making their way out
- 36 Mins ago Switzerland full squad
- 38 Mins ago England's full squad
- 58 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, England vs Switzerland Live Score: England are up against it as they face a Switzerland side who held Germany to a draw in their final group game and then dumped out holders Italy in the round of 16.
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, England vs Switzerland Live Score: England's quarter-final clash with Switzerland at the European Championship on Saturday marks the 100th game in charge for Gareth Southgate. The England manager, of course, stated that this would be the last thing on his mind, understandably so considering this could very welll also be his last game in the position....Read More
Southgate has been credited with creating a positive culture since he took the reins of a team in disarray in 2016. England are the only European side to reach the quarter-finals of the last four major tournaments. They lost to Italy in a shootout in the 2020 European Championship final at Wembley, their best ever run in the tournament.
However, much was expected of them considering their personnel in these Euros and England have fallen well short of the mark. They have some of the best attacking talent in the world in Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and captain Harry Kane and yet, England have had to scrap their way through to the quarterfinals. The words 'boring' and 'defensive' has been used a lot across the board to describe their style of play.
Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has won a reputation for smart tactics at Euro 2024, especially by outclassing an Italy team packed with more famous names in the round of 16. They are aiming to make history by winning a place in the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time, having delivered a statement of intent by holding Germany to a draw before they knocked out the defending champions in the round of 16.
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, England vs Switzerland Live Score: The lineups are out!
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, England vs Switzerland Live Score: Here's how the two sides line up today.
England (3-4-2-1): Pickford, Walker, Stones, Konsa, Trippier, Mainoo, Rice, Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Kane.
Subs: Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsdale, Dunk, Gallagher, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Gomez, Henderson, Palmer, Wharton.
Switzerland (3-4-3): Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Ndoye, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer, Rieder, Vargas, Embolo.
Subs: Stergiou, Widmer, Elvedi, Zakaria, Okafor, Steffen, Mvogo, Zuber, Zesiger, Sierro, Duah, Kobel, Shaqiri, Jashari, Amdouni.
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, England vs Switzerland Live Score: The first day of the quarterfinals
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, England vs Switzerland Live Score: The quarterfinals of these Euros started off with a match that really should have been the final. Spain and Germany went head to head for 90 minutes and then some, with the former finishing at the right side of the 2-1 result. This was followed by a match that was pretty much the opposite of the first one. France and Portugal's misfiring attacks played out a goalless draw over the course of 90 minutes and extra time. France managed to score five penalties against Diogo Costa, who had saved all three penalties that he faced in the round of 16 shootout against Slovenia. Thus ended Portugal's run and, potentially, the last Euro of Cristiano Ronaldo's extraordinary career.
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, England vs Switzerland Live Score: England players take a lo
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, England vs Switzerland Live Score: The England players just walked out and took a look around the ground. The kick off is at 9.30pm IST remember so they weren't in their training gear yet. Just a quick feel of the ground before they get into their dressing rooms.
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, England vs Switzerland Live Score: The Swiss machine
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, England vs Switzerland Live Score: Switzerland are always a prickly side to face in a tournament but they have hardly ever looked as good as this in the recent past. They have never reached the semi-finals of a European Championship. "We are happy just to be in this moment, to be doing this. We have played well and we were able to create problems for big opponents," coach Murat Yakin told a press conference on the eve of their quarter-final against England for the chance to face Netherlands or Turkey in the last four.
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, England vs Switzerland Live Score: Switzerland full squad
Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Inter Milan), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Marvin Keller (Winterthur), Pascal Loretz (Luzern)
Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05), Kevin Mbadu (Augsburg), Ulisses Garcia (Marseille), Cedric Zesigner (Wolfsburg), Leonidas Stergiou (Stuttgart), Aurele Amenda (Young Boys), Albuan Hajdari (Lugano), Bryan Okoh (Red Bull Salzburg).
Midfielders: Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Denis Zakaria (Monaco), Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Fabian Rieder (Rennes), Uran Bislimi (Lugano), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Filip Ugrinic (Young Boys), Vincent Sierro (Toulouse).
Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Steven Zuber (AEK Athens), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Noah Okafor (AC Milan), Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Andi Zeqiri (Genk), Dan Ndoye (Bologna), Kwadwo Duah (Ludogorets), Joel Monteiro (Young Boys).
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, England vs Switzerland Live Score: England's full squad
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley)
Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, England vs Switzerland Live Score: Hello and welcome!
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, England vs. Switzerland Live Score: This is Gareth Southgate's 100th match as England manager. Will it also be his last, or will England find a way around the impressive Swiss? Will there be an improvement on their often uninspired play? Will Switzerland continue on their giant-killing spree after holding Germany and then beating Italy? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for more updates.