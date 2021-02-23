UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimović
- The alleged abuse targeted Ibrahimović’s Balkan family roots. He was born in Sweden to parents from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia.
UEFA appointed a disciplinary investigator on Tuesday to look at allegations Zlatan Ibrahimović was racially abused when AC Milan played at Red Star Belgrade last week.
Ibrahimović was sitting in the stands as a substitute during the Europa League game in Serbia and footage appeared to detail insults shouted at him.
The alleged abuse targeted Ibrahimović’s Balkan family roots. He was born in Sweden to parents from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia.
Though no tickets were sold to fans for the round of 32 game, Red Star club officials and guests were in the main stand.
UEFA disciplinary rules hold home clubs responsible for incidents inside their stadium.
UEFA gave no timetable for its investigator to report to the disciplinary committee.
Milan hosts the second leg on Thursday after drawing in Belgrade 2-2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimović
- The alleged abuse targeted Ibrahimović’s Balkan family roots. He was born in Sweden to parents from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sevilla FC aim to develop at grassroots level, ties up with Bengaluru United
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guardiola has given Manchester City a winning mentality: Sterling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England plans return of fans in time for EPL finale in May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leeds contract decision must not be rushed, says Bielsa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo double helps Juve cruise past Crotone to go third
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATK Mohun Bagan avoid shock defeat against 10-man Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trial date set for Metzelder on child pornography charges
- Düsseldorf District Court said Monday it was proceeding with a case brought by the public prosecutor against the 40-year-old Metzelder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre-backs key to Manchester City’s record run
- City have conceded 15 goals in the league this season. That figure itself has been skewed by the five they shipped against Leicester.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tuchel's Chelsea taking shape after whirlwind start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester City's unbeaten record will be broken one day, says Guardiola
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal's Arteta targets Europa League glory as top-four hopes fade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leipzig cuts Bayern's lead to 2 points in Bundesliga
- Goals from Marcel Sabitzer, Nordi Mukiele and Willi Orban gave the visitors their fifth win from five league games to fully capitalize on two matches without a win from Bayern.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man City earns 18th straight win, Spurs lose again in EPL
- Things are changing fast in the lives of two of soccer’s most storied managers, whose teams are going in opposite directions this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Martinez and Lukaku send Inter four clear after derby win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox