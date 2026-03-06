UEFA set for final call on Spain vs Argentina Finalissima venue next week; London, Milan, Rome options: Report

UEFA is set to decide where the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina will be played at the end of next week. UEFA announced the update on Thursday amid ongoing uncertainty over Qatar's ability to host the match. The match between the European champions and Copa America holders was originally scheduled for March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Doha.

But it is highly unlikely that the match will be held in Qatar after the country's football association suspended tournaments indefinitely, following US and Israeli attacks on Iran, and retaliatory missiles fired at the Arabian Peninsula.

According to a Reuters report, Qatar wants the match held in Doha because it has heavily invested in the event. Any change in the venue would require an agreement between the Spanish FA, UEFA, CONMEBOL, FIFA and the Argentine FA.

In a statement, UEFA said, "Discussions are ongoing with the local organisers, who have made a tremendous effort to ensure the match is a success. A final decision is expected by the end of next week. At this stage, no alternative venue is being considered."

Meanwhile, the Spanish FA has been seeking clarity, as only three weeks remain until the match. The March international break is crucial for both countries as the FIFA World Cup is scheduled for June-July in North America.

According to reports, the match could be held in London, Rome or Milan instead. The 2022 edition was held at Wembley Stadium, where Argentina beat Italy. But on March 27, Wembley is slated to host England vs Uruguay.

The Spanish football team want to face Argentina but doesn't want to waste the international window, as they are set to face Egypt three days later. According to reports, alternate opponents are also being contemplated.