‘You may be better than Pele’: Donald Trump tells Lionel Messi at White House event, mentions Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi was honoured by US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, after winning the MLS Cup with Inter Miami last year. In a lavish ceremony, Trump announced, "It's my distinct privilege to say what no American president has ever had the chance to say before: ‘Welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi.'"

Trump also revealed that his 19-year-old son Barron idolises the Argentine superstar. He also name-dropped Cristiano Ronaldo, who had visited the White House last year. "My son said, ‘Dad, you know who's going to be there today?' I said, ‘No, I got a lot of things going on today.'"

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo suffers hamstring injury, begins rehab with Al Nassr

"He said ‘Messi!' He's a big fan of yours. He thinks you're just a great person. And I think you got to meet a little while ago. So he's a big soccer fan, but he's a tremendous fan of yours. And a gentleman named Ronaldo. Cristiano is great. You're great."

Showcasing his football knowledge, Trump also asked everyone who was better, Messi or Pele. "You may be better than Pele."

He asked, "Who's better?"

Even Luis Suarez was present in the White House. Among the attendees were MLS Commissioner Don Garber, who sat next to Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House's World Cup task force. Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez was also present. Inter Miami are the first MLS team to be invited to the White House during Trump's two tenures as president.

Praising the Inter Miami team, Trump also made Rodrigo De Paul blush by calling out his name. "Where the hell is Rodrigo?"

"Do you have any bad-looking players? I like the bad- looking players much better."

Trump also received a signed Inter Miami ball from Messi. Meanwhile, co-owner Jorge Mas and head coach Javier Mascherano gifted him a team jersey and a watch.