HT's UEFA Super Cup quiz: Test your football knowledge by answering 5 questions as Real Madrid take on Atalanta

There is no denying that relentless Real Madrid will be the team to beat in the 2024-2025 season across competitions. Headlining UEFA's curtain-raiser in Warsaw, Kylian Mbappe-starrer Real Madrid will meet Serie A side Atalanta in the Super Cup on Thursday. Real Madrid finally closed the transfer saga of star player Mbappe in the lead-up to the Super Cup showdown with the UEFA Europa winners. Club Real Madrid is set to equal FC Barcelona's feat of nine appearances in the UEFA Super Cup(AP-Reuters)

UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid will aim to clinch their first silverware of the new season in the Super Cup against Atalanta at the National Stadium in Warsaw. Last edition's winners, Pep Guardiola-coached Manchester City won the 2023 UEFA Super Cup by defeating Sevilla on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Greece's Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus.

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe earns INR 5,486 in 1 minute: Real Madrid star's monthly salary higher than IPL contracts of Kohli, Rohit

HT's UEFA Super Cup quiz: Test your football knowledge by answering these 5 questions

Over the years, UEFA Champions League holders have claimed wins in 28 of the UEFA Super Cup's 48 editions. Tonight, club Real Madrid is set to equal FC Barcelona's feat of nine appearances in the UEFA Super Cup. With UEFA set to kickstart the 2024-2025 season in Poland, it's time for football fans to test their knowledge with HT's quiz about the UEFA Super Cup.

Did you know?

Warsaw's National Stadium is the 12th venue to host the UEFA Super Cup. The UEFA event was switched from its long-term home of Monaco after 2012. Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017), Tallinn (2018), Istanbul (2019), Budapest (2020), Belfast (2021), Helsinki (2022) and Piraeus (2023) hosted the previous editions of the UEFA Super Cup.

Who is the most successful coach and player?

Did you know? There is no extra time in the Super Cup as the match goes straight to a penalty shoot-out after normal time. As many as five players (Paul Scholes, Rolando, Fredy Guarín Ramires and Thimothée Kolodziejczak) have been sent off in the UEFA Super Cup. Real Madrid manager Ancelotti is the most successful coach and player (1990, 2003, 2007, 2014, 2022) in the tournament's history.