Kylian Mbappe earns INR 5,486 in 1 minute: Real Madrid star's monthly salary higher than IPL contracts of Kohli, Rohit

Richer than the rich. Kylian Mbappe is still making a fortune even after taking a heavy pay cut to join record-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid from Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Completing his dream move to Real Madrid as a free agent in the build-up to the new 2024-2025 season, Mbappe has taken a pay cut only on paper to join forces with Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Mbappe's monthly salary is still higher than the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts of superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Kylian Mbappe's monthly salary at Real Madrid is higher than IPL contracts of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma(PTI-Reuters)

Interestingly, Mbappe will earn more than the combined wages of cricket icons Rohit and Kohli in the 2024-2025 season. As per Mbappe's lucrative deal with Los Blancos, the Real Madrid No.9 will draw an estimated salary of INR 285 crore in his first year at the Bernabeu. This means Mbappe will get INR 23.7 crores in a month. Breaking down the insane numbers of the French captain, the 25-year-old makes INR 79 lakh daily and INR 5,486 in 60 seconds at Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe's salary In 1 minute INR 5,486 In 1 day INR 79 lakh In 1 month INR 23.7 crore In 1 year INR 285 crore

Kylian Mbappe, of France, embraces French legend Zinedine Zidane, left, while being presented to fans as a new Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu(AP)

Wages of Kohli and Rohit

Former skipper Kohli and captain Rohit retained their places in the top bracket of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) annual central contracts. Though the BCCI refused to reveal the amounts for the top pay grade, Kohli and Rohit are expected to draw salaries worth INR 7+ crore per year. The batting icons are also the faces of their respective teams in the IPL. Rohit has been retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) as the highest-paid player for multiple seasons.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli before the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and Sri Lanka(PTI)

Did you know?

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Kohli took a pay cut for IPL 2022 to help the franchise rebuild its squad. Kohli was signed by RCB for INR 17 crore in 2018. KL Rahul also joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the same amount to become the joint-highest-paid player in the IPL for the 2022 season. French forward Mbappe fetches a bumper cheque of INR 23.7 crore for his monthly salary at Real Madrid. Only Australia's Mitchell Starc (INR 24.75 crore) earned more than Mbappe's figures in a single season of IPL. Mbappe will make his Real Madrid debut on Wednesday against Europa League winners Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.