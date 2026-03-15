Unlike football, hands-on coaching wouldn't work in cricket: Riyan Parag cites 'so many variables'

One would never have thought that the coaching strategies in cricket and football would be identical, given the very different philosophies in both sports. While football requires coaches to be more hands-on and give the players inputs by constantly being present on the sidelines, cricket is a bit more chilled out that way. Once the players take the field, they are responsible for their jobs, and coaches can only offer feedback during a break. However, with the onset of T20 cricket, the lines have been blurring, and cricket is also going the football way. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), one often sees Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra constantly in his players' ears. Similarly, India coach Gautam Gambhir also operates the same way in T20Is at least, as he likes to have a word with his players every now and then.

But can we see coaches having more impact? Can we see the sport going the full football way? Well, Riyan Parag doesn't agree, as he believes the fundamentals of the two sports are truly different.

Parag, who will soon be seen representing the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), recently attended the Premier League 2025-26 match between Manchester City and West Ham United on Saturday night, which ended in a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium. Just hours after attending the fixture, Parag spoke to Hindustan Times Digital about the experience of watching a live Premier League game, and it was then that he shared his view on whether cricket coaching can be similar to football.

Also Read: Pep Guardiola says ‘title race not over’ despite Arsenal gaining fair lead over Manchester City While giving his opinion, the 24-year-old agreed that data has started to have a significant impact on the game, but it has not reached the stage where the backroom staff can be as hands-on as in football. He also said that he likes the sport the way it is now, and the makeup of the game allows for coaches to have a say, albeit before the start of a match.

“I like it the way it is. Data, of course, now plays a bigger part than it did five years ago. So that is something we're getting really advanced on. As far as cricket is concerned, we analyse a lot of data to develop strategies and plans for different batters and bowlers. But I feel how football managers are so hands-on during the game, I feel that would not really work out in cricket because there are so many variables and so many things to keep in mind, whether it's a duel that's going to come in the next hour, how the wicket's going to behave in the second innings, bowlers and batsmen might change strategy and stuff like that,” Parag said.

“So for now, I think I like the way it is. Coaches make strategies and plans before the game. And when it's game time, it's completely up to the captain and the players to decide how they want to go about it,” he added.

‘Incredible experience’ It's not a secret that the Premier League is one of the most followed football competitions in India, and with each passing minute, the number of supporters continues to grow. Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea are the five most talked-about clubs in the country.

Parag was able to live the dream of so many when he witnessed the action from close quarters in the Premier League contest between City and West Ham.

Speaking about the experience of watching the fixture, Parag said, “It was an incredible experience. What stood out the most was the fans' passion. Even though West Ham were close to the relegation zone, around 50,000 supporters at the stadium were completely behind their team. Despite big names from Manchester City playing, the crowd was fully focused on backing West Ham to win. The energy in the stadium was unbelievable, and it showed how deeply fans in the Premier League support their clubs.”

Just like millions in India, Parag is also a Manchester United supporter, and the reason won't be hard to guess for many. His love for Cristiano Ronaldo drew him to the Red Devils, and he continues to root for the team despite their recent struggles in the European top-tier competition.

“I started properly following the Premier League when I began playing in the IPL because we have so many players who are passionate about it and could stay up late to watch matches. Before that, I played football from around Grade 5onward, when my love for the game began. But when it comes to clubs, I’ve always had a soft spot for Manchester United because I’ve been a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo since he started there. So that’s the team I’ve always rooted for,” concluded Parag.