Valanka Alemao exerted sustained pressure to include Churchill Brothers in ISL: AIFF

New Delhi, The All India Football Federation on Monday accused its executive committee member Valanka Alemao and her family of exerting "sustained pressure" on the apex body to include Churchill Brothers FC in the top-tier Indian Super League through "exceptional means".

Valanka is the CEO of the Goa-based club, which has been owned and led for decades by entrepreneur and politician Churchill Alemao, who served as president of the Goa Football Association and chief minister of the state.

Churchill Brothers claimed they won the second-tier I-League title in the 2024-25 season, but a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling awarded the title and ISL promotion to Inter Kashi due to a points dispute.

"The All India Football Federation categorically rejects the recent claims made by Executive Committee Ms. Valanka Alemao and wishes to place certain facts on record in the interest of transparency and clarity.

"Between January 8, 2026, and February 15, 2026, Ms. Alemao and members of her family exerted sustained pressure on the AIFF to facilitate the inclusion of Churchill Brothers FC Goa in the Indian Super League through exceptional means," the AIFF said in a statement.

"However, the federation was unable to accommodate this request due to existing rules, regulations, and commitments made to stakeholders."

The AIFF has largely rejected the inclusion of Churchill Brothers into the 2025-26 Indian Super League, despite lobbying by the club. The ISL clubs too opposed the move based on lack of merit-based qualification and logistical issues.

The AIFF further said in its statement, "On January 6, 2026, in the presence of all stakeholders, it was announced that the upcoming ISL season would consist of 14 teams and 91 matches in a truncated format. Based on this structure, the AIFF subsequently obtained the required approval from the Asian Football Confederation ."

The I-League regulations clearly stipulate that the winner of the season earns promotion to the ISL. In accordance with the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport , the winners of the season are Inter Kashi, and in order to remain compliant with the applicable regulations and legal obligations, the AIFF could not include Churchill Brothers in the ISL.

The AIFF said, "Following this, several legal petitions were filed by members of Ms. Alemao's family. Despite being an Executive Committee member of the AIFF, Ms. Alemao repeatedly attempted to influence proceedings during official meetings with the objective of securing the inclusion of her club in the ISL.

"Ms. Alemao also strongly pressed for the convening of an Emergency Executive Committee meeting on the matter. In response to this request, the AIFF scheduled an Emergency Executive Committee meeting on February 9, 2026.

"However, the meeting could not proceed as the required quorum was not met due to non-participation by members.

"Subsequently, Ms. Alemao individually contacted members of the Executive Committee and sought to convene another Emergency Executive Committee meeting on February 12, 2026.

"The meeting was held with full attendance, and after due deliberation, the Executive Committee rejected the proposal for Churchill Brothers inclusion in the ISL."

The AIFF said the Churchill Brothers owners continued to pressurise the AIFF despite rejection by the executive committee, and the team had also threatened to boycott the Super Cup in pursuit of a top-flight spot.

The AIFF further said, "On February 14, 2026 - the opening day of the ISL season - further requests were made by her family for the AIFF to convene a third Emergency Executive Committee meeting on the same matter.

"Given that the issue had already been deliberated upon and decided by the Executive Committee, the AIFF did not consider it appropriate to reconvene the body.

"Subsequently, legal petitions were filed before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court. The AIFF reiterates that all meetings and decisions of the federation are conducted strictly in accordance with its Articles of Association and established procedures."

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