Vinicius Jr nets hat-trick to put Real Madrid back on winning track, crush Osasuna 4-0

Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick to help Real Madrid bounce back from two consecutive home defeats with a 4-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Osasuna.(AP)

Hammered by Barcelona in a league Clasico and then outplayed by AC Milan in the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti's side badly needed this confidence-boosting victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish and European champions thrashed Osasuna thanks to Vinicius' treble, while Jude Bellingham scored his first goal of the season for Los Blancos.

However, Madrid's superstar striker Kylian Mbappe failed to find the net again and has scored one goal in his last seven matches, while Brazilian duo Eder Militao and Rodrygo were taken off injured along with Lucas Vazquez.

Second-placed Madrid reined in Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to six points before the Catalans visit Real Sociedad on Sunday.

"Vinicius made the difference again today, as he has done on many occasions," Madrid coach Ancelotti told reporters.

The Brazilian finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting despite being favourite to win the award at the end of October, losing out to Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

"(Not winning) the Ballon d'Or is a small detail that has not affected him, given what we've seen today," added Ancelotti.

The Italian coach brought Rodrygo into the line-up after the Milan defeat, reverting to a 4-3-3 formation.

The Brazilian winger drew a save from Sergio Herrera but was forced off with a knee problem during an intense start to the match.

Militao was taken off on a stretcher before the half-hour, holding the back of his right knee, after going to ground in Osasuna's area.

The defender missed most of last season with a knee injury and with David Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal out hurt already, his departure was particularly bad news for Madrid.

Ancelotti replaced Militao with 21-year-old defender Raul Asencio, making his debut after progressing through the youth academy.

- Vinicius treble -

Despite the setbacks, Madrid took the lead in the 34th minute when Bellingham teed up Vinicus, who whipped home at the near post.

England international Bellingham, whose goals were vital for Madrid last season, broke his duck this campaign with a fine lob after Asencio played a long ball to send him running through on goal.

Vinicius netted his second after Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, in for the injured Thibaut Courtois, found the forward with a long ball. He rounded the goalkeeper to finish.

The winger netted his ninth goal in six matches across all competitions to complete his hat-trick.

Brahim Diaz won the ball deep in Osasuna territory and teed up Vinicius for a simple finish to complete the rout.

After Vinicius was replaced in the final stages Mbappe played in his preferred position on the left but was unable to find the net as his personal travails continued, even as Madrid's problems eased.

"(Mbappe) combined well... he didn't score, but he was always there," said Ancelotti.

"Before and after (this run) he will score again, without a doubt.

"Today Vini and Bellingham scored, in the next game he could score."

Los Blancos' clean sheet helped end a run of nine goals conceded in three consecutive home matches.

Once Madrid had opened the scoring Osasuna, fifth, faded rapidly.

"We lacked intensity, rhythm... it was a game to forget," admitted Osasuna's Jon Moncayola, speaking to DAZN.

“(It was) 4-0 and they could even have scored more.”