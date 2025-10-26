Vinicius Junior vents frustration on Lamine Yamal after being denied penalty; thrashes ball onto his body

Whenever it is an El Clásico, there is a lot of tension among the fans and with the players. Barcelona dominated the fixture last season, and Real Madrid plan to take revenge this time around. The first clash between the two arch-rivals captured the mood perfectly, as a lot was seen happening in the first half of the game itself. Vinicius Junior venting out his frustration on Lamine Yamal(Screen grab from @AdriRM33/x.com)

The match started with Lamine Yamal charging on the Madrid winger, Vinicius Junior, inside Barca’s penalty box. The replays confirmed a rash tap from Yamal on the Brazilian’s toe. While the Madrid fans were sure that it was a penalty, the call from the official was otherwise.

The French frontman of Real Madrid soon scored a brilliant goal out of the box, but it was annulled as the officials deemed it offside. But soon, Kylian Mbappe took another opportunity and scored for the first time in the match.

Heated exchange between Yamal and Vini

Immediately after the Madrid goal, Barcelona started pushing harder. They were looking to draw level as quickly as possible. With Raphinha not playing the game, most of the moves were directed towards Lamine Yamal.

One such moment brought out the frustration from Vini, as he vented out what he considered a penalty denied earlier. Yamal was trying to dribble down the wing when the Brazilian came charging and cleared with a big shot into the body of the Spanish youngster. Immediately after that, the camera panned on the Madrid winger, and he was seen using some strong words, though not directed towards anyone in particular.

However, the fans did not let the moment slip. The clip of Vini shouting went viral on social media as Madrid fans put it down with captions that suggested that the Brazilian taught Yamal a lesson. Well, social media is for speculation, but it is El Clásico, and the emotions are bound to be high in this case.

As far as the match is concerned, it has a very high-octane 45 minutes. Real Madrid lead the score 2-1 after the first half in Benrebau.