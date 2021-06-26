Wales vs Denmark, UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams

It will be a battle between two robust teams fighting above their weight in international football. Wales have experience of surprising team in the Euros as they reached the semi-finals of the tournament in 2016. On the other hand, Denmark have quality players in their line-up who can change the complexion of the game at any point.

Gareth Bale has looked in good form in Euro 2020 as he looks to again take Wales to the later stages of the tournament. He has been the creator-in-chief of the side. Wales will hope Aaron Ramsey can also start contributing more with goals and assists for them.

On the other hand, Denmark have a solid defence with the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen and Jannik Vestergaard. They would be hoping to shut Wales’ attack when they meet on Saturday.

Here is the full squad of both teams:-

Wales

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Adam Davies (Stoke City), Danny Ward (Leicester City)

Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic)

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Joe Morrell (Luton Town), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Jonathan Williams (Cardiff City), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Harry Wilson (Cardiff City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

Forwards: Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City), Dan James (Manchester United), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Jonas Lossl (FC Midtjylland), Frederik Ronnow (Schalke)

Defenders: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton), Joachim Andersen (Fulham), Mathias Jorgensen (Copenhagen), Daniel Wass (Valencia), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Nicolai Boilesen (Copenhagen)

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan), Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard (both Brentford), Anders Christiansen (Malmo)

Forwards: Kasper Dolberg (Nice), Jonas Wind (Copenhagen), Andreas Cornelius (Parma), Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim), Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria), Yussuf Poulsen (Leipzig), Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna)