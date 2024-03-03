Lionel Messi scores sensational second-half brace in 5 minutes; turns back clock alongside Suarez for second goal

It was all about Lionel Messi as the Argentine led Inter Miami to a 5-0 victory against Orlando City in their latest MLS fixture, on Sunday. The 2022 World Cup winner scored two second-half goals in a five-minute span, as Miami cruised to a comfortable win. Lionel Messi scored a brace.

For the first goal, it was purely due to luck that Messi scored, but one should not forget Jordi Alba's surging run. The left-back made a surging run from the left-back position, and passed it to Luis Suarez at the edge of the Orlando penalty box, and then received it from his teammate again. The Spaniard's effort was deflected off the bar, but fell to Messi, who rolled it into the net.

For his second goal of the match, Messi was assisted by Suarez, who got his second assist of the night and also scored two goals. In the 62nd-minute, Inter Miami went on a counter attack, and Suarez received the ball in the left flank. He put in a curling cross for Messi at the far post, who headed it in with ease to make it 5-0.

Here are the goals:

Suarez began the scoring for Miami in the fourth-minute, followed by completing his brace in the 11th-minute. Then Robert Taylor made it 3-0 in the first-half, scoring in the 29th-minute. Leading 3-0 at half-time, Messi settled the match in the second-half with a stylish brace.

Speaking after the match, Messi praised Suarez and said, "I'm very happy for him, that he was able to score. We were calm anyway, we know what Luis is and what he is capable of doing and everyone knows it."

"He is like that, when you least expect it he solves a game for you like he did today, with the goals and the assists," he added.