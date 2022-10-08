Watch: Pep Guardiola's epic reaction on petition to get Erling Haaland banned from Premier League

Manchester City's new superstar, Erling Haaland has been on a goal-scoring spree in the ongoing Premier League, scoring 19 goals in just eight matches leaving teams scrambling to find ways to stop the Norwegian international. Bournemouth have so far been the only side to have stopped him from scoring a goal. But with fans of opposition sides having left frustrated at Haaland, one of them have come up with a rather innovative idea to stop him and Pep Guardiola had an epic reaction to it.

Heartbroken after Haaland scored a spectacular hat-trick against Manchester United last Sunday, a Red Devils fan set up a petition named "Petition to get Erling Haaland banned from Association Football because it's just not fair". The description of the petition reads: "It's just simply not fair. We can make a change. Now is the time for us people to act. This robot should not be allowed to carry on in our country."

And as of yesterday, October 7, it has already received around two million signatures.

A petition to get Erling Haaland banned from playing in the Premier League because 'he's a robot' got nearly 2 million signatures. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Cy7ZiiaBsm — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) October 7, 2022

When Manchester City boss Guardiola was asked about this petition he replied saying, "Yeah, it's a joke. It's a joke, it's good."

😅 Pep Guardiola reacts to the petition to get Erling Haaland banned from the #PL. pic.twitter.com/f0tz8diQmw — City Report (@cityreport_) October 7, 2022

Asked if Haaland's goal-scoring spree has left him astonished, Guardiola replied saying, “It is not about disbelief. It is the fact that he has an incredible instinct. He has an incredible sense as a striker he goes one second before the ball arrives. These types of player, how can a manager teach him it is impossible. He is a natural. He did it Norway Austria, he smells it. Thank you for choosing us we are fortunate to have this talent.”

