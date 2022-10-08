Home / Sports / Football / Watch: Pep Guardiola's epic reaction on petition to get Erling Haaland banned from Premier League

Published on Oct 08, 2022 04:55 PM IST

Erling Haaland has been on a goal-scoring spree in the ongoing Premier League, scoring 19 goals in just eight matches leaving teams scrambling to find ways to stop him

ByHT Sports Desk

Manchester City's new superstar, Erling Haaland has been on a goal-scoring spree in the ongoing Premier League, scoring 19 goals in just eight matches leaving teams scrambling to find ways to stop the Norwegian international. Bournemouth have so far been the only side to have stopped him from scoring a goal. But with fans of opposition sides having left frustrated at Haaland, one of them have come up with a rather innovative idea to stop him and Pep Guardiola had an epic reaction to it.

Heartbroken after Haaland scored a spectacular hat-trick against Manchester United last Sunday, a Red Devils fan set up a petition named "Petition to get Erling Haaland banned from Association Football because it's just not fair". The description of the petition reads: "It's just simply not fair. We can make a change. Now is the time for us people to act. This robot should not be allowed to carry on in our country."

And as of yesterday, October 7, it has already received around two million signatures.

When Manchester City boss Guardiola was asked about this petition he replied saying, "Yeah, it's a joke. It's a joke, it's good."

Asked if Haaland's goal-scoring spree has left him astonished, Guardiola replied saying, “It is not about disbelief. It is the fact that he has an incredible instinct. He has an incredible sense as a striker he goes one second before the ball arrives. These types of player, how can a manager teach him it is impossible. He is a natural. He did it Norway Austria, he smells it. Thank you for choosing us we are fortunate to have this talent.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
pep guardiola english premier league erling haaland + 1 more
pep guardiola english premier league erling haaland

