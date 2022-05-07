We have to keep doing our job, focus on our opponents: Tottenham's Emerson ahead of Liverpool clash

Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has been one of the key figures for the side in the ongoing Premier League season. The club is in the race for a Champions League qualification spot, and currently stands fifth in the Premier League table with 61 points – two behind their North London rivals Arsenal, who are fourth.

With four games remaining in the season, Tottenham would be aiming to secure a berth in the next season’s leading continental tournament; however, they face a tough test tonight when Tottenham meet Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who are in the title-race against Manchester City.

While a win can further Spurs’ chances for top-4, it would also dent Liverpool’s hopes as they chase a record-equalling 20th English first-division title.

Emerson, who joined the side from Barcelona (after spending two years on loan at Real Betis), opened up on the clash against Liverpool.

"Normally, pretty much as always. We have our methodology. We practice focusing on our next opponents so that doesn't change with previous results. We just keep doing our job and prepare for the next match,” Emerson said on Star Sports.

Reviewing the season, Emerson said that it has been a productive season for Tottenham.

"I believe it's been a very productive season. A season where I've learnt a lot. I come from a very different league, even with a different physicality. But I think I've been adapting well. Obviously, you want fast results but you have to respect that process of improvement. I believe it's been a good season and I've performed well,” said the right-back.

"The work we do, we work thinking about ourselves because it gets in the way if you're just trying to pay attention to the other teams. Our main objective is to be on the top-4 but we just work on ourselves and work within ourselves.”

