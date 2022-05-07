Home / Sports / Football / We have to keep doing our job, focus on our opponents: Tottenham's Emerson ahead of Liverpool clash
football

We have to keep doing our job, focus on our opponents: Tottenham's Emerson ahead of Liverpool clash

  • While a win can further Spurs’ chances for top-4, it would also dent Liverpool’s hopes as they chase a record-equalling 20th English first-division title.
Tottenham Hotspur's Emerson Royal(REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur's Emerson Royal(REUTERS)
Published on May 07, 2022 12:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has been one of the key figures for the side in the ongoing Premier League season. The club is in the race for a Champions League qualification spot, and currently stands fifth in the Premier League table with 61 points – two behind their North London rivals Arsenal, who are fourth.

With four games remaining in the season, Tottenham would be aiming to secure a berth in the next season’s leading continental tournament; however, they face a tough test tonight when Tottenham meet Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who are in the title-race against Manchester City.

While a win can further Spurs’ chances for top-4, it would also dent Liverpool’s hopes as they chase a record-equalling 20th English first-division title.

Emerson, who joined the side from Barcelona (after spending two years on loan at Real Betis), opened up on the clash against Liverpool.

"Normally, pretty much as always. We have our methodology. We practice focusing on our next opponents so that doesn't change with previous results. We just keep doing our job and prepare for the next match,” Emerson said on Star Sports.

Reviewing the season, Emerson said that it has been a productive season for Tottenham.

"I believe it's been a very productive season. A season where I've learnt a lot. I come from a very different league, even with a different physicality. But I think I've been adapting well. Obviously, you want fast results but you have to respect that process of improvement. I believe it's been a good season and I've performed well,” said the right-back.

"The work we do, we work thinking about ourselves because it gets in the way if you're just trying to pay attention to the other teams. Our main objective is to be on the top-4 but we just work on ourselves and work within ourselves.”

Watch Premier League Live on Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
english premier league tottenham hotspur
english premier league tottenham hotspur
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out