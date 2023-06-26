‘We want him to take rest but…’: India’s assistant coach drops massive remark on Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri has gotten off to a blinder of a start at the SAFF Championships in Bangalore, having already scored 4 goals in India’s 2 games, including a hat-trick against Pakistan. He continues to be India’s talisman up front, even nearing his 39th birthday, and 18 years into his international career. Indian team captain Sunil Chhetri acknowledges the crowd after winning a football match against Nepal(PTI)

He scored again in India’s match against Nepal, the first as the hosts beat their neighbours 2-0 in their group-stage encounter. Afterwards, India’s assistant coach Mahesh Gawli came out and spoke about Chhetri’s work rate and dedication to giving it all for his national team. Gawli revealed “We want him to take rest but he doesn’t want to take rest.”

Chhetri might be growing into one of the oldest players still playing at that level in world football, but with that comes an abundance of experience and leadership, qualities which make him just as vital to Igor Stimac’s squad as his immense quality as a striker.

Chhetri’s strike against Nepal was his 91st goal in Indian colours, leaving him within touching distance of the 100-goal club. He also overtook Malaysian Mokhtar Dahari, now sitting in 4th place amongst all international goalscorers, and third in the list of active players, behind just Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi — company no footballer would disagree to keep.

Chhetri’s consistency and availability are all admirable parts of his game, as is his ability to be present whenever India need him to score. The national team is now on a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions, showing fine form under Stimac as preparation for the AFC Asia Cup early next year begin.

For now, the eyes will be on claiming the SAFF Championships trophy, an award Chhetri has already won 4 times before but will be hungry to retain. India’s two wins in the group stage are enough to seal qualification for the next round, as they are tied at the top on 6 points with Kuwait, who they play on Tuesday in a contest to see who can be the first seed of the group when they progress to the semifinals.

