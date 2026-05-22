What next after a fantastic finish?

One day before the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) ended, this newsletter had spoken of uncertain times ahead. One day after another fantastic end to a season, HT Kick Off wouldn’t be wide of the mark if it did the same. East Bengal with the ISL12 trophy at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT)

Players and staff whose contracts end this season do not know what the future holds because clubs aren’t talking of renewals or new deals. Yet. That’s because they say the short and long-term revenue projections are not clear. “Owners know that it is impossible to breakeven but they would at least like to be told there is light at the end of the tunnel, however long that tunnel is,” a club CEO told me. Seeking to protect relationships, the CEO requested anonymity.

Same old, same old? Not unlike the last season, right? Added this time was pay cuts, deferred salaries, players being released, delayed appointments of coaching staff, clubs suspending operations and more action in the Supreme Court than on the pitch. Having bloated their players’ salary expenditure, the clubs had even asked AIFF to step in. Thankfully, the federation did not interfere in a problem that was not of their making. The season happened after some tough talk by Union sports ministry officials and it was only because AIFF got Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to say “let’s football” in January that all 14 clubs took part.

The ministry cannot be thanked enough. From getting a broadcaster, framing fixtures to getting the teams ready, everything was a race against time but clubs and AIFF worked together to pull off a single-leg season that needed four simultaneous kick-offs on the final day.

It was a season where East Bengal, even if they still await their first win in an ISL Kolkata derby, came of age and Punjab FC again showed developing young players and being title contenders are not mutually exclusive.

For the first time in ISL, a team were relegated. Bengaluru FC bounced back after a defeat to Punjab FC but, in Renedy Singh they did not trust. In Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal did but the Spaniard said the lack of clarity about the next season is why he would be stepping away.