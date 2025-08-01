Who is Khalid Jamil? India's newly-appointed football coach who beat Stephen Constantine, Stefan Tarkovic in the race

The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) appointed Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Indian men’s national football team, on Friday. Jamil’s appointment will see him become the first Indian to hold the role since Savio Medeira in 2011-12. The decision comes after Manolo Marquez stepped down as India head coach last month, after a winless tenure which went for over a year of competitive matches. Khalid Jamil was selected ahead of ex-India head coach Stephen Constantine and Slovakia’s Stefan Tarkovic.(HT)

Jamil was selected ahead of ex-India head coach Stephen Constantine and Slovakia’s Stefan Tarkovic. He will begin his tenure at the CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which will begin on August 29.

Who is Khalid Jamil?

Currently, he is head coach of ISL team Jamshedpur FC, whom he led to a fifth-placed finish in the 2024-25 season. He is the only Indian manager to qualify for the ISL playoffs, which he did with NorthEast United in the 2020-21 campaign.

A former India player, he represented the national team as a midfielder in 40 matches, and joined coaching in 2009 with a six-year stint at Mumbai Football Club. Then he joined Aizawl FC, notably winning the I-League with them. He has also had managerial roles in both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

Now 48-years-old, he was born in Kuwait City. While in Kuwait, he met France legend Michel Platini at an under-14 camp. Jamil is also an AFC Pro License Diploma holder.

He began his club career in India with Mahindra United, and then left for Air India in 1998. Then in 2002, he returned to Mahindra United, but barely played due to injuries, which also led to an early retirement. Then he joined Mumbai FC, where he didn’t play a single game.

His contract with Jamshedpur FC runs until 2026, and according to reports, he is expected to take up a dual role until the conclusion of 2025 Durand Cup, where they have already reached the quarterfinals.