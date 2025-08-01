Khalid Jamil appointed head coach of India men's football team

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday announced Khalid Jamil's appointment as the new head coach of the Indian men's football team. The announcement comes following a rigorous selection process conducted throughout last month; Jamil will succeed Manolo Marquez in the role. Khalid Jamil during the ISL 2024/25(ISL)

“The AIFF Executive Committee, in the presence of the Technical Committee, has approved the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Senior India Men's National Team,” the AIFF wrote in a post on X.

Jamil becomes the first Indian in over a decade to take charge of the senior side. His predecessor, Marquez, parted ways with the side last month after a string of underwhelming results. The last Indian to hold the post was Savio Medeira, who led the team from 2011 to 2012.

Jamil was chosen ahead of two other contenders, former India coach Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic, ex-manager of the Slovakia national team, after being shortlisted by the AIFF’s Technical Committee, chaired by legendary striker IM Vijayan. His first challenge will be the CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, kicking off on August 29.

Jamil was most recently the head coach of Indian Super League team Jamshedpur FC, with whom he finished fifth in the 2024/25 season. He also remains the only Indian coach to qualify for playoffs in the ISL, achieving the feat with the NorthEast United in the 2020/21 season.

He has played as a midfielder for India in 40 matches. Jamil transitioned to coaching in 2009 with a six-year stint with now-defunct Mumbai Football Club before joining Aizawl FC in the I-League.

The 48-year-old also undertook the managerial role in both footballing giants of the country, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

Born in Kuwait to Indian Punjabi parents, Jamil moved to India shortly after his U-14 days and began his professional career with Mahindra United, for whom he made a majority of appearances in a 12-year playing stint.

Eyes on AFC Asian Cup qualification

Jamil's biggest task would be to revive India's campaign at the AFC Asian Cup qualification, where the side is yet to win a game in the third round of qualifying. India are at the bottom of Group C with a draw and a loss, and has four matches remaining: two against Singapore, and one each against Bangladesh and Hong Kong.

Only the group winners will qualify for the main tournament, which takes place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.