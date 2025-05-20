Why Gary Lineker resigned from BBC after 30 years; veteran steps down despite being set to lead 2026 World Cup coverage

Gary Lineker is set to step down from his role at the BBC, with this weekend’s Match of the Day episode set to be his last broadcast. This decision for Lineker to step down after 30 years at the BBC comes due to his landing in trouble for alleged antisemitic content reshared on his social media profile last week. Gary Lineker during one of his final BBC broadcasts, covering the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.(AP)

64-year-old Lineker therefore recused himself from BBC’s panel for the following season’s FA Cup as well as the forthcoming coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having already announced that he was stepping down from Match of the Day after having dedicated 26 years to being its host since the turn of the millennium. Lineker posted a video on his Instagram account confirming that this weekend’s episode of the Match of the Day, which will cover the last gameweek of the 2024-25 Premier League season, would be his final day at the BBC.

Lineker last week reshared an Instagram post that served as an explainer for the harms of the Zionist nationalist ideology. However, it did so by using a caricature of Jewish people as rats, an antisemitic depiction that was present in the video and brought Lineker under fire. He deleted the post soon after, and released a statement that apologised for his lack of diligence while resharing that particular post.

Lineker had released a statement that read: "On Instagram I reposted material which I have since learned contained offensive references. I very much regret these references. I would never knowingly share anything antisemitic. It goes against everything I believe in."

Nevertheless, the 1986 World Cup golden boot winner remained steadfast in his stance on the need to be a part of commentary on social issues. In recent years, this developed into a sticking point between himself and BBC higher-ups, leading to new rules that forced their flagship presenters to “respect the BBC’s impartiality” by refraining from commenting on social issues and current affairs.

Lineker bids goodbye to coworkers of last 30 years

Despite this, Lineker remained outspoken on a host of social issues, mentioning even in his statement that he believes in the importance of using his platform for good. "Whilst I strongly believe in the importance of speaking out on humanitarian issues, including the tragedy unfolding in Gaza, I also know that how we do so matters," Lineker had said, before adding in his farewell Instagram video that standing up for minorities and oppressed groups remains a key value for him.

This is not the first time in recent years that Lineker has gotten in trouble with his employers, having been temporarily suspended in 2023 after comparing the British government’s asylum policies to 1930s Germany. Following his suspension, the entirety of the BBC's football roster, including weighty names in football punditry such as Alan Shearer and Ian Wright, refused to return to their roles until Lineker was reinstated, in solidarity with their colleague.

He was also one of 500 petitioners of note when an open letter was penned to the BBC to reinstate a documentary feature about Gaza on their iPlayer streaming service in February this year, a demonstration of a long-time commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause.

"I’d like to thank the people I have worked alongside for three decades. The relationship with the BBC has been long and wonderful, but it’s the right time for the organisation and myself to go our separate ways,” said Lineker on his Instagram account, as he gears up for a farewell broadcast this weekend as the race for Champions League spots remains in the balance in the Premier League.