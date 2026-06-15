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Why legendary England manager Gareth Southgate won’t do any commentary work at FIFA World Cup 2026?

His reason will touch your heart. And he believes England have a very good chance to win the World Cup.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 08:14 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Former England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed he is not doing any commentary or expert work at the ongoing football World Cup. Why?

Sir Gareth Southgate has England's interests at heart.(via REUTERS)

The former England manager believes that if he does that, it may not help the English football team, which will kick off its World Cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday night. Basically, Southgate believes that if he does his punditry work, he might say something that might be misconstrued. Manager Thomas Tuchel and captain Harry Kane, in their press conferences, might have to deal with the Southgate observations. The journalists might end up haranguing them using Southgate’s quotes, and that may derail the team from its target of winning the World Cup — it may be noted that they have not won any major football trophy since 1966. How thoughtful on Southgate’s part, one has to say.

Also Read: Spain receive Lamine Yamal boost ahead of Cape Verde FIFA World Cup match, coach provides crucial update

55-year-old Southgate was the manager of the English team when they reached the finals of the Euros in 2024 and 2021. He also led the team to the semifinals in the 2018 edition in Russia. After overseeing the team for 102 matches, the former England midfielder and defender resigned from his role after the Three Lions' loss to Spain in the 2024 Euro final.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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