Will Cristiano Ronaldo play 2026 World Cup? Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes gives major update

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has been backed to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup by his teammate Bruno Fernandes. Ronaldo, fondly known as CR7, will turn 40 in three weeks, but there is no end to his hunger and passion for the sport. Ronaldo has already registered his first goal of 2025 for Al-Nassr, and as a result, the striker has entered the scoresheet for the 24th year in succession. Bruno Fernandes says Cristiano Ronaldo can play 2026 FIFA World Cup (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)(AFP)

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner can now extend his career to 2026 as he looks to play his sixth World Cup. Ronaldo will turn 41 before the World Cup begins in USA, Mexico and Canada.

Bruno Fernandes has now said that "he'll almost certain" that Ronaldo will be there representing Portugal in the FIFA World Cup.

"I not only believe, but I’m almost certain that he’ll be there. It would be great if Cristiano Ronaldo fulfilled his dream of winning the World Cup with the national team, not only for him but for us Portuguese people," Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United captain, told TNT Sports.

"We really want to give that to our country. For him, as the ultimate reference in our football, it would be the best way to end," he added.

Ronaldo chasing World Cup glory

It is important to state that the World Cup trophy is the only major silverware missing from Ronaldo's cabinet and the long-standing rivalry with Argentina's maverick Lionel Messi.

“Even if he won the World Cup, I don’t know if he would like to stop or go a little further. There are always things to improve and learn. You can see that in Cristiano, who wants to do more every year, wants to be better," said Fernandes.

"For those who still have doubts, he does more and more. For us, the most important thing is to go to the World Cup and win. It’s the dream of all of us, of Cristiano Ronaldo’s fans and of our country," he added.

Ronaldo is the only player to have scored in five different FIFA World Cup editions. He has also appeared in every global tournament since 2006.

The striker has 135 goals from 217 appearances for Portugal.