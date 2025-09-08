A stunning free-kick from Florian Wirtz helped Germany overcome a sluggish performance to beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in World Cup qualifying in Cologne on Sunday. Wirtz stunner helps Germany bounce back against Northern Ireland

Germany came into the match under pressure after a shock 2-0 loss to Slovakia in their opening qualifier on Thursday, with coach Julian Nagelsmann making five changes to his starting XI.

Serge Gnabry got the hosts off to a strong start seven minutes in, but the Germans were pegged back midway through the first half when Isaac Price hammered home from a corner.

Germany lacked pace, fluidity and ideas in the opening period, leaving the field at half-time to isolated boos and whistles.

Nagelsmann was swiftly rewarded for bringing on the energetic Maximilian Beier and Nadiem Amiri early in the second half.

The duo combined for Germany's second, as Beier's run for a David Raum long ball confused Northern Irish goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, allowing Amiri to score.

Three minutes later, Wirtz stepped up to take a free-kick after Amiri was fouled and unleashed a perfect shot which sailed over the wall and in off the crossbar.

The flat nature of the victory is unlikely to quieten many of Germany's detractors, particularly coming against a side fielding just four players from top-flight European clubs in their starting XI.

Fresh off a first ever away loss in a World Cup qualifer, Nagelsmann called on his team to show emotion before Sunday's match, saying the four-time world champions were "miles away" from where they needed to be.

Gnabry helped Germany briefly cut through the nervous energy when he gave them an early lead.

Northern Ireland failed to deal with a long ball which was intercepted by Nick Woltemade, who found Gnabry running through on goal.

The Bayern Munich forward controlled the pass and chipped Peacock-Farrell.

But Germany sat back after taking the lead, letting Northern Ireland back into the game and allowing them to equalise with 34 minutes played.

Price shed his marker in Gnabry and volleyed in a corner completely unmarked at the far post.

Nagelsmann's two changes just after the hour mark would prove crucial, with Beier and Amiri giving the hosts direction and energy before combining for a goal eight minutes later.

Having faced criticism over a slow start at new club Liverpool, Wirtz showed real emotion in his celebration after curling home his excellent free-kick.

Wirtz's goal ended a run of three straight defeats for Germany while allaying early fears they could miss out on the World Cup for the first time since not being allowed to enter in 1950.

dwi/jc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.