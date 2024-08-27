 Wojciech Szczesny announces shocking retirement from professional football after Juventus exit | Football News - Hindustan Times
Wojciech Szczesny announces shocking retirement from professional football after Juventus exit

Reuters |
Aug 27, 2024 07:13 PM IST

Szczesny had been linked with a move to fellow Italian side Monza and Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has retired from professional football, the 34-year-old said on Tuesday, weeks after leaving Serie A club Juventus by mutual agreement.

Wojciech Szczesny spent seven seasons at Juve and had one year left on his contract(REUTERS)

Szczesny spent seven seasons at Juve and had one year left on his contract. He had been linked with a move to fellow Italian side Monza and Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Having started his career at Premier League club Arsenal, Szczesny won the Serie A title three times with Juventus as well as the Coppa Italia on three occasions. He also had spells at Brentford and Roma.

He played 84 times for Poland.

"I left Warsaw, my hometown, in June of 2006 to join Arsenal with one dream — to make a living out of football," Szczesny posted on Instagram. "Little did I know it would be a start of a journey of a lifetime.

"Everything that I have and everything that I am I owe to the beautiful game of football." (Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

