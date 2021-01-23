Wolverhampton edges past 6th-tier Chorley 1-0 in FA Cup
- The Premier League millionaires also only managed a single shot — the goal — against the part-timers from the sixth tier.
Separated from Chorley by 109 places in the English football pyramid, Wolverhampton didn't only manage a single goal in its 1-0 win.
The Premier League millionaires also only managed a single shot — the goal — against the part-timers from the sixth tier.
Vitinha's spectacular 35-yard, swerving strike in the 12th-minute moved Nuno Espírito Santo’s side into the round of 16 in the FA Cup on Friday night.
The attacking threat was absent from Wolves, in contrast to the minnows from this former mill town in northern England.
Incredibly, John Ruddy from Wolves was the busier of the two goalkeepers — facing five shots on target, including tipping over a header from Andy Halls, who is a personal trainer in his day job.
“I thought we were the better team in the second half," forward Connor Hall said. “We had them on the ropes for 10-15 minutes so we can be proud of ourselves. They showed us respect bringing a strong side and we didn’t do ourselves any harm. It is mad. In a couple of days time we will look back with pride."
This was not a significantly weakened Wolves side, with the starting lineup featuring Fabio Silva — the team's 40 million euro record-signing.
The pandemic meant the only fans who got to glimpse this array of Premier League talent were those who perched onto walls next to houses packed into streets around the tiny stadium with one stand.
It's the end of a cup run that saw Chorley eliminate professional league sides Wigan, Peterborough and Derby to get this far and earn around 500,000 pounds ($685,000) — vital income with the National League North division currently suspended.
