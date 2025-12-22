Yohaan Benjamin’s European sojourn an important step for India

India’s 18-year-old Yohaan Benjamin plays for Slovenian club NK Bravo. (HT) Earlier this year, the 18-year-old midfielder became the first Indian footballer to feature in the UEFA Youth League New Delhi: Earlier this year, in October, Yohaan Benjamin made history by becoming the first Indian footballer to feature in the UEFA Youth League (UYL). The 18-year-old midfielder represented Slovenian club NK Bravo against FC Porto and, taken in isolation, the moment might not mean much.

But to many young Indian footballers, it can be seen as a landmark moment that not only marks a personal breakthrough but also highlights the growing potential and pathways for Indian players to break into Europe’s elite youth competitions.

Now back in Mumbai for a short break, Benjamin feels the move has provided him with exposure to a professional European environment, with structured training, regular competitive fixtures, and access to advanced facilities. While all of that is to be expected, the key for most Indian youngsters is figuring out how to land a trial and clear it.

“It took me about a month and a half to adjust,” said Benjamin. “The people are welcoming, and being fluent in English helped. The professional environment is very different. Facilities are accessible, the season is longer, and players are constantly competing.”

All things that should very much be the norm but aren’t the case in India, which is without a functioning top-tier league, at the moment.

Having picked up the game early, he went through the same route as many other Indians. School football in Mumbai, followed by a six-month training stint in Chandigarh at the Minerva football academy.

A three-year stint in Shillong, where he trained under coach Bobby, was next. The period proved decisive, with intense training sessions and frequent tournament exposure — often five to six competitions per season.

“The training was tough,” Benjamin sad. “But it prepared me for the professional level.”

His breakthrough arrived in the 2023–24 AIFF Youth League, where he scored nine goals in 13 matches. The performances earned him a call-up to the national setup, marking a significant milestone in his young career.The opportunity to represent India soon followed, with his international debut coming at the SAFF U19 Championship under coach M Shafeeq.

As football began demanding more time and travel, Benjamin opted for open schooling to balance education with his sporting ambitions.

It was at this juncture that an opportunity to move to Europe emerged. Through a cousin in Slovenia, Benjamin was introduced to an agent and was invited by NK Bravo for a two-week trial.

The agent had seen him play earlier and believed his profile suited NK Bravo’s setup. Arriving during the playing season, Benjamin trained and played with the team, where the coaches were impressed by his work ethic and, in particular, his pace. While he found aspects of the club culture different from India, Benjamin felt the playing style was familiar to what he trained in India for the professional level, which helped him adapt quickly.

It’s still early days and Benjamin hasn’t run in the homesickness bug that bites many Indians trying to make a name for themselves in professional football. But he has lived away from home quite a bit already and he believes this phase strengthened him mentally.

“When I visit home, you feel homesick,” he admitted. “But once you return, everything settles and you get focused again.”

Asked about his immediate future and whether it is in Europe, Benjamin was clear in his response. “As long as possible, I want to stay in Europe,” he said. “This is the hub of football. Staying here helps me professionally, and in the long run, it can help the Indian national team as well.”

When questioned on what Indian football needs to progress, he said: “More Indian footballers need to come to Europe. If we keep improving and pushing each other, one day India can qualify for the World Cup.”

But beyond that Indian football must focus on infrastructure development, extended seasons and foreign exposure, with players training in Europe. If Benjamin can stay and find success in Europe, perhaps more Indians will follow in his footsteps.

For now, though, many will hope that Benjamin can show the world that there’s more to Indian football than the chaos that we are currently witnessing.