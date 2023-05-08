Former UFC champion Tony Ferguson arrested for DUI following car crash in Hollywood

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has found himself in hot water yet again after being arrested for driving under the influence following a crash outside a nightclub in Hollywood, California. FILE - Tony Ferguson poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. UFC fighter Ferguson was arrested on a DUI charge in Hollywood early Sunday, May 7, 2023, after his truck slammed into several parked cars.(AP)

According to TMZ, Ferguson crashed his truck into two parked cars before it flipped onto its side. He was arrested after allegedly refusing a field sobriety test and was described as "very uncooperative" at the scene, although he was reportedly uninjured. The incident occurred on Sunday, and he was later booked into the Los Angeles Police Department location in Hollywood. He was released on his own recognizance at 12:12 p.m. with bail set at $30,000. Ferguson is due back in Los Angeles municipal court on June 1.

In the aftermath of the accident, video footage obtained by TMZ showed a tow truck operator flipping Ferguson's truck back onto all four wheels after it had come to rest on top of two parked cars. The footage also showed one of the damaged cars reportedly belonging to a rapper named Cash Gotti. Upon going outside, the rapper Cash Gotti discovered his Mercedes was most likely completely destroyed. However, according to KTLA-TV news in Los Angeles, the truck actually collided with four parked vehicles, not two, and one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This is not the first time that Tony Ferguson has had trouble with the law. In 2019, his wife obtained a restraining order against him, citing concerns about his mental health, including delusions. She withdrew the order later on.

The 39-year-old has also been struggling in his career, having lost five straight fights. His last bout was a submission loss to Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279 in September 2022. He had previously been stopped by Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler and lost dominant decisions to Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

It remains to be seen what consequences Ferguson will face as a result of his DUI charge, but it is clear that he has a lot of work to do if he hopes to turn his career and personal life around.