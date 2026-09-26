Asian Games 2026: Harmanpreet, Abhishek score as India beat Japan 2-0

Under a relentless downpour at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara, the Indian men’s hockey team weathered both — the rain and a fiercely resilient Japanese side to secure a 2-0 victory, booking their spot in the Asian Games semi-finals on Saturday. Harmanpreet Singh (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

Earning their fourth consecutive win in Pool A, the match tested India’s physical and tactical limits. Most importantly, the triumph delivered India’s first clean sheet of the tournament, answering critics after the defence had conceded in all three of their previous outings against Indonesia, Sri Lanka and South Korea — teams ranked way below No.8 India.

From the opening whistle, the match was an end-to-end spectacle. Backed by the home crowd, Japan deployed an aggressive and unusual 3-3-4 formation, sticking tight to the Indian forwards and severely limiting their space in the striking circle.

The relentless pace and heavy rain made fluid passing difficult, but India controlled the tempo, ultimately holding 58% possession and registering 28 circle penetrations to Japan’s 20.

Despite India's flowing counterattacks, Japan’s stifling defence kept the game deadlocked until the dying moments of the first quarter. In the 15th minute, Abhishek produced a moment of individual brilliance. Using his body intelligently to shield the ball, the forward sharply evaded three Japanese defenders before threading a push past goalkeeper Takashi Yoshikawa, drawing first blood just as the quarter expired.

Stung by the deficit, Japan shifted into an all-out attack mode in the second quarter. The hosts continuously probed the Indian defence, forcing penalty corners (PC) and forcing the Indian backline to scramble.

While the Indian defence occasionally gave away too much room, their PC defence stood firm. First rusher Amit Rohidas alongside skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh, threw themselves in the line of fire.

Behind them, goalkeepers Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera were exceptional with Karkera producing some magnificent saves under massive pressure to preserve the narrow lead. India successfully defended all four of Japan's PCs throughout the match.

As the second half commenced, Japan’s intensity led to uncharacteristic and silly errors, gifting India multiple PCs and easy entries into the striking circle. India earned 11 PCs in the match.Though they only converted one, that singular strike was definitive.

In the 40th minute, drag-flicker Harmanpreet stepped up and unleashed a drag-flick of sheer brute force. Japanese keeper Takashi Yoshikawa had absolutely no chance as India doubled their advantage.

The flanks were dominated by the dazzling stickwork of Jarmanpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh, who left the crowd in awe as they carved through the Japanese midfield. Even as Japan desperately sought a lifeline late in the game, their execution faltered as a poor injection on a late PC let India off the hook.

As the final hooter sounded through the rain, India walked off the pitch with a semi-final berth assured.

Next, India play their final Pool A clash against Bangladesh on Monday.