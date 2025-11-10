Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks relied on their special teams to down the Detroit Red Wings, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon. Blackhawks take advantage of power play to defeat Red

Chicago scored on all three of its power play attempts, while Detroit came up empty on five power plays.

Bedard extended his point streak to eight games. Teuvo Teravainen, Andre Burakovsky and Tyler Bertuzzi each supplied a goal and an assist, while Oliver Moore notched his first NHL goal. Artyom Levshunov contributed two assists.

Arvid Soderblom frustrated Detroit by making 44 saves.

Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal for the Red Wings, who have lost three straight. John Gibson was credited with 15 saves.

Bedard scored 59 seconds into the game on a power play. With Larkin in the penalty box for tripping, Bedard ripped a shot from the right circle that snuck inside the crossbar. Levshunov and Teravainen collected the assists.

The Red Wings tied it at 4:19 of the period. Lucas Raymond took a shot that dribbled past Soderblom in the crease and Larkin managed to tip it into the net while getting knocked down. Simon Edvinsson had the second assist.

Chicago regained the lead on a power play early in the second period. With Travis Hamonic in the penalty box for roughing, Teravainen scored on a slapshot from the right circle off a Burakovsky pass. Bertuzzi picked up the second assist.

Larkin nearly tied it midway through the period from point-blank range, but Soderblom made a skate save.

Bertuzzi was whistled for a double minor for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct, giving Detroit a four-minute power play late in the period. However, the Wings were only able to get off one shot.

Chicago's third power play tally came with 14:51 remaining after Edvinsson was whistled for slashing. Bertuzzi squeezed a shot between Gibson's pads off feeds from Bedard and Lefshunov.

Burakovsky clinched the Blackhawks' victory with an empty-netter with 3:23 remaining. Bedard notched another assist.

Moore scored in the final minute.

