After beating a renewed rival on the road, the Boston Bruins now look to hold down home ice. Bruins put home winning streak on line against 'Canes

The Atlantic Division-leading Bruins want to bank a seventh consecutive home victory when they welcome the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night before embarking on a California swing.

The Bruins are coming off a bounce-back Saturday in Montreal. They followed up their first loss since Oct. 27 a 5-3 decision on Thursday at Ottawa with a 3-2 victory over the Canadiens.

A 7-for-7 penalty kill backstopped by Jeremy Swayman helped stand up a two-goal push in the second period, which included Viktor Arvidsson's game-winner on the power play.

"I thought definitely won us the game," Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov said. "Guys were laying out on the ice, blocking shots, putting their faces in the shooting lane and everything. So, we take pride in it. It was definitely big ... and got us two points."

David Pastrnak dished out two assists to increase his point streak to four games. The star winger has points in 11 straight against the rival Canadiens the longest active streak by a Bruin against any opponent.

However, the win came with a price as Arvidsson and defenseman Charlie McAvoy left the game with injuries. McAvoy was helped off the ice after taking Noah Dobson's slap shot to the face in the second period before Arvidsson sustained a lower-body ailment in the closing minutes.

"He's going to be out," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said of Arvidsson. "I don't know how long. I suppose we're going to have to wait and see."

McAvoy was "doing OK" and underwent further testing after the game.

The Hurricanes visit Boston for the second time this month following back-to- back overtime decisions. They came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Friday and lost to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday by the same score.

It was a difficult defeat for Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour to swallow in that his team gave up two early goals, though Carolina earned one point by forcing overtime as Nikolaj Ehlers extended his point streak to seven games with a goal.

"Terrible start," Brind'Amour said. "It's the National Hockey League. You can't just give away goals."

On the positive side, the coach believes Ehlers is finding chemistry with linemates Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven.

" a unique player," Brind'Amour said. "I don't know what the right fit is sometimes, but with Stanks and Blaker, they seem to really be on the same page, and all of their skill sets are very unique. So far, it's working."

The Hurricanes were without forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Saturday, though his injury is not considered to be long-term. Seth Jarvis was a game-time decision but suited up a night after taking a teammate's stick to the face.

Monday begins a four-game road trip for Carolina, which has gone 5-1-1 since a 2-1 loss to the Bruins on Nov. 1. Stops in Minnesota, Winnipeg and Buffalo follow Boston.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.