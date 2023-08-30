Digital museum brings alive Dhyan Chand’s life journey

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated a first-of-its-kind museum dedicated to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand in Jhansi where the hockey wizard was brought up. Saluting Major Dhyan Chand, Yogi said that the great hockey wizard, who won three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936, was not only an excellent player, but also had immense respect for the country. He said that the unveiling reminds of Bundelkhand as the land of valiant individuals. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveils a statue of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion of his birth anniversary observed as 'National Sports Day', in Jhansi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(Yogi Adityanath Twitter)

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated the country’s highest sports award to Major Dhyan Chand ji. The Uttar Pradesh government is establishing the state’s first sports university in Meerut in his name,” he added.

The CM said that for the first time in the state, the government has established an Eklavya Sports Fund. The government is also giving fellowship to 125 national and international players for 2023-24 for which Rs.32,35,000 thousand has been transferred to their accounts.

The unique digital museum, built at a cost of Rs.22.31 crore at Rani Laxmi Bai Park, has several attractions. “The Dhyan Chand Museum will engage, educate and entertain through exhibits, immersive and interactive stories. It will help build a deep emotional connect with Dhyan Chand, his game and his contribution to sports,” said Pulkit Garg, municipal commissioner.

A 25-feet-high statue of the hockey great, made of fibre reinforced polymer, was also inaugurated by the chief minister, who also felicitated Ashok Kumar, the son Dhyan Chand who also represented India at the highest level.

The museum is divided into 20 zones, each with a specific highlight. Visitors would be presented with a moving projector which when directed at any image of Dhyan Chand would trigger audio-visual presentation about different aspects related to the hockey great’s life, right from his early days.

The hockey stick used by the legend, along with its big replica has been prominently displayed with a ball that was used during his time and differs significantly from the one used today.

This museum houses a model of Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and a replica of the statue installed outside the stadium has also been placed outside the museum. The museum will also educate visitors about other renowned Indian hockey players with a screen displaying life stories of legends like KD Singh ‘Babu’.

A virtual hockey ground too has been installed to satiate the urge of those who on visiting the museum get an urge to feel the excitement witnessed on a hockey ground. Such enthusiasts could engage in short virtual matches.

The museum has a screen through which one can gain knowledge about how to make a career in different sports. A mini theatre provides an opportunity to witness Dhyan Chand’s life journey and some of his great matches and one can even take a selfie with hockey wizard through a hologram.

Quizzes, hockey-learning sessions with Ashok Kumar are there too. The museum will be opened to the public from September 1. Entry of children up to five years is free.

“It was like a dream come true for me and my family. This museum will help the young generation to learn the life of Dadda (Dhyan Chand),” said Ashok Kumar. "We are thankful to CM Yogi Adityanath ji, who has given this wonderful gift to the people of Jhansi. I never expected such an honour to Dadda, and it is a great respect to sports from the state government.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON