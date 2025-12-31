Ducks look to break three-game skid vs. Lightning ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-TBL/PREVIEW The Anaheim Ducks are looking for fewer turnovers and better production on scoring opportunities as 2025 closes.

Having lost three consecutive matches, Anaheim will host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the middle contest of a three-game homestand in a matinee matchup on New Year's Eve.

A strong showing their last time out against Pacific Division rival San Jose yielded nothing in the standings, as the Sharks won 5-4 despite a dominant performance with the puck from the home side.

Coach Joel Quenneville's group put 42 shots on San Jose goaltender Yaroslav Askarov but hit the net just four times, usually enough to win in the NHL.

However, starting goalie Lukas Dostal surrendered four to the Sharks on nine shots and Petr Mrazek let in one over the final 23 minutes as the club fell for the fifth time in six matches .

Defenseman Radko Gudas and forward Ross Johnston did not play due to illness, prompting the return of forward Nikita Nesterenko, who had been scratched the previous 13 games.

Slotting at left wing on the third line with center Ryan Poehling and right winger Troy Terry, Nesterenko, who had not played since Nov. 30, skated 12:39 and produced three shots and one assist.

"A lot of credit to the coaches for keeping me in shape," said the 24-year-old Brooklyn native, the son of Russian immigrants, during an intermission interview. "You try to stay in shape whenever you can because you never know when your number's going to be called. Just work on conditioning and puck touches, just getting the reps in.

" likes to play fast and get on the forecheck. They're such good players and use their speed to make plays."

Cutter Gauthier tops Anaheim with 19 goals and has 38 points, the latter tying him with Terry for second behind leader Leo Carlsson .

Tampa Bay will look to redeem itself from its previous visit to Anaheim last season's 4-1 setback on Jan. 5. But coach Jon Cooper's club is bringing along momentum from four consecutive victories, including in a back-to-back at the Florida Panthers and at home against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite winger Brandon Hagel being back in the lineup after a four-game absence, Tampa Bay's win on Sunday was a bit surprising in how the match unfolded and equally shocking in its conclusion.

After being dominated by Montreal early and appearing lethargic and chasing the game following an all-out slugfest with the Panthers the night before, the Lightning somehow managed a three-goal lead.

However, it vanished late the match, and Montreal's Juraj Slafkovsky forced overtime with a one-timer with 4 seconds left in regulation.

Cooper sounded relieved to earn two points with the 5-4 shootout win on the back end of a back-to-back.

"I think anybody who was watching this game knows that the better team that played 65 minutes didn't get the two points," Cooper said. "But am I upset about it? No. It's 82 games, man, and you need to scrape points any way you can."

Nikita Kucherov, who was named the NHL's First Star of the Week on Monday, extended his point streak to four games with the right winger's second straight multi-goal outing and has 49 points this season.

The Lightning earned a 4-3 home win over Anaheim earlier this season on Oct. 25.

