The Anaheim Ducks are showing signs of turning the corner in their quest to become a playoff-caliber NHL team again, but they remain a work in progress for the time being. Ducks, Predators looking for more consistency ahead of early-seas

The Ducks will try to take another step in their development when they visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night in the second game of their five-game road trip.

Anaheim lost the opener of the trip on Sunday evening against the Chicago Blackhawks, tying the score with 36 seconds left in regulation with its goalie pulled for an extra skater, but then lost in overtime, 2-1.

The Blackhawks didn't score the game's first goal on Sunday until nearly the midway point of the third period, but it marked the fifth straight game to start the season that the Ducks surrendered the first goal.

"The lead in a game has been evasive for us," Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said.

Quenneville said the Ducks need to get more consistent in the way they play his system, which he used to help the Blackhawks win Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

"We're a young team, and it's probably a change to how they're accustomed to playing," Quenneville said. "I'm excited because I think it's a competitive group that wants to get better and won't be satisfied and take things for granted."

Anaheim defenseman Jackson LaCombe said the Ducks are taking steps in the right direction.

"We're determined to win," he said. "Some of these games we just have to come out a little faster, a little sharper and we'll get better results."

The Predators will be trying to shake a three-game losing streak when they open their season-long five-game homestand against the Ducks.

They most recently lost 4-1 against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday to wrap up a four-game Canadian road trip.

Nashville has been held to two goals or less in four of its six games this season.

"You just got to score some goals in this league to win games," Predators defenseman Roman Josi said.

The Predators could also be without one of their top offensive players, forward Jonathan Marchessault, who was a late scratch prior to the game against the Jets and is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Following the loss, Nashville coach Andrew Brunette did not provide an update on Marchessault, who scored 21 goals for the Predators last season, half of what he totaled the season before with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Brunette is also looking for better starts.

Nashville forward Steven Stamkos went to the penalty box one minute into the game against Winnipeg for hooking and the Jets scored late in the power play to grab an early lead.

It was 4-0 before the Predators finally scored on a goal by Michael Bunting with 1:04 left in the game.

It marked the second time in the past three games the Predators trailed 2-0 after the first period.

"We need to start on time," Brunette said. " ... When we played to our identity, to the way we want to play, I thought we had a lot of success."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.