Live

Germany vs Belgium Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: GER take on BEL in final

hockey
Updated on Jan 29, 2023 05:18 PM IST

Germany vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Germany and Belgium lock horns in the final of the Hockey World Cup 2023. Catch the LIVE updates of GER vs BEL:

Germany vs Belgium Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023
Germany vs Belgium Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Germany vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Germany will look to regain lost ground as they lock horns with Belgium in the finals of the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Both the teams are undefeated in the tournament. Germany have lifted the prestigious trophy twice, while Belgium are the defending champions, and will hope for a repeat. Catch the LIVE updates of Germany vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2023: part. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 29, 2023 05:18 PM IST

    Germany vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Rankings

    Belgium, who are the defending champions, are currently ranked No. 2, while Germany are just one spot behind at No. 3.

  • Jan 29, 2023 05:13 PM IST

    Germany vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Hockey World Cup finals between Germany and Belgium. The match will start at 7:00 pm in Bhubaneswar. Stay tuned for all updates from the match!

Topics
men's hockey world cup

Germany vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming: How to watch

hockey
Published on Jan 29, 2023 10:40 AM IST

Germany vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timing and venue.

Belgium will take on Germany in the final of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 on Sunday.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Hockey World Cup: India beat South Africa 5-2, finish joint ninth

hockey
Published on Jan 28, 2023 10:14 PM IST

The hosts controlled the 9-12 classification playoff in the Rourkela stadium packed with more than 21,000 fans

Akashdeep Singh scored in the 49th minute(PTI)
BySandip Sikdar
Hockey World Cup: Finalists Germany’s India link

hockey
Published on Jan 28, 2023 06:19 PM IST

Finalists Germany have benefitted from South African scientific advisor, Robin Arkell, who was in India’s corner when they won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics

Robin Arkell (L) was India’s scientific advisor, helping the then Manpreet Singh-led outfit to the Olympic rostrum after 41 years.
BySandip Sikdar
India vs South Africa Highlights Hockey World Cup 2023: IND beat SA 5-2

hockey
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 08:55 PM IST

India vs South Africa Highlights Hockey World Cup 2023: India finish their campaign tied with Argentina for ninth place. 

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where

hockey
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 12:54 PM IST

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timing and venue.

India will take on South Africa in the classification match at FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Saturday(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Hockey World Cup: Germany, Belgium set up a final date

hockey
Published on Jan 27, 2023 10:52 PM IST

The Germans came from behind to beat Australia while the Belgians did the same to the Dutch

Germany players celebrate after stunning comeback win vs Australia(Hockey India/Twitter)
BySandip Sikdar
In a Dutch home, a battle for bragging rights

hockey
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 12:46 PM IST

Striker Thijs van Dam's girlfriend Pien Sanders has won everything there is to win and that is inspiring him to step up as well

Thijs van Dam with partner Pien Sanders(Thijs van Dam/Instagram)
BySandip Sikdar
'Very difficult to just create a club culture out of nothing': Graham Reid

hockey
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 06:03 PM IST

India coach Graham Reid on the mood in the team, his own contract and why a redesigned HIL could be a big help.

Bhubaneswar: India Hockey head coach Graham Reid speaks at a press conference(PTI)
BySandip Sikdar
India beat Japan 8-0; to play SA next

hockey
Published on Jan 26, 2023 11:19 PM IST

After a goal-less first half, Harmanpreet and Co got into the act to seal a much-needed win

Indian players celebrate a goal against Japan during the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023(Hockey India Twitter)
BySandip Sikdar, Bhubaneswar
India vs Japan Highlights Hockey World Cup 2023: IND beat JPN 8-0

hockey
Updated on Jan 26, 2023 09:06 PM IST

India vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023 Highlights: India secured a thumping 8-0 win against Japan in the classification match at the Hockey World Cup 2023. Catch the Highlights of IND vs JPN, Hockey World Cup 2023:  

India vs Japan Highlights Hockey World Cup 2023(Hockey India Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch

hockey
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 11:10 AM IST

India vs Japan Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timing and venue.

Team India will take on Japan in the 34th match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Thursday..(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Subdued India look to shake off loss

hockey
Published on Jan 25, 2023 11:51 PM IST

A loss to Japan would make it India's worst-ever showing at the World Cup.

Indian team captain Manpreet Singh with head coach Graham Reid during a practice session (PTI)
BySandip Sikdar, Bhubaneswar
‘Too small’ for football, hockey a perfect fit for Dutchman Koen Bijen

hockey
Published on Jan 25, 2023 09:20 PM IST

His progress to Eredivisie, the top Dutch football league, seemed unlikely due to his small stature. The forward then took the hockey route to shine in national colours

Koen Bijen(Twitter)
BySandip Sikdar, Bhubaneswar
Ex-Dutch hockey great Brinkman now a nervy spectator

hockey
Published on Jan 25, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Jacques Brinkman, winner of two World Cups and Olympic golds with Netherlands, is cheering son Thierry, the Dutch skipper, at this FIH World Cup.

Thierry Brinkman is the skipper of the Dutch team, vying to win their first World Cup since 1998 when his father guided Netherlands to gold in Utrecht.
BySandip Sikdar, Bhubaneswar
Hockey: Korea keep Asia's flag flying at the World Cup

hockey
Published on Jan 24, 2023 09:18 PM IST

India, Japan and Malaysia are all out of contention for the top spot but the local fans are rallying behind Korea

Korean players celebrate as they knock out Argentina 3-2 in the penalty shootout during the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 (ANI)
BySandip Sikdar, Bhubaneswar
Sunday, January 29, 2023
