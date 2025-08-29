HI introduces Athlete Management System for all levels

Rajgir: In order to closely track the performance of its athletes, Hockey India (HI) on Friday launched the Athlete Management System (AMS), a digital platform that will manage tournament data and monitor athlete development across all age categories. India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh in action against China on Thursday. (PTI)

The AMS features integration with wearable technology for data-driven performance tracking, injury and wellness monitoring, training scheduling and a secure cloud database. It includes comprehensive tools such as assessment systems, training load measurement, customised workout planning, coaching schedules, alerts, video storage etc.

The Indian men’s and women’s national teams along with the core group players also wear a device (wristband) which tracks sleep patterns, stress levels and recovery status, helping determine whether they are sufficiently rested or at risk of overtraining. But now, this feature will also be available to players who are not in the core group.

Among other initiatives introduced to mark the National Sports Day – the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand – was the launch of digital ID cards for players, simplifying registration and verification processes to ensure transparency and traceability in the domestic circuit. These ID cards are directly downloadable from the HI member units portal, giving players easy access and cutting down paperwork.

HI has also fully integrated with DigiLocker, enabling athletes to access all their certificates from the National Championships dating back to the past five years. Apart from recordkeeping, this step will help athletes in college admissions, job applications and other verification needs.

“There were certain setbacks that were brought to our attention during the National Championships, particularly around monitoring player movements across states or academies,” HI president Dilip Tirkey said here.

“Issuing digital ID cards and ensuring full registration through the HI player portal was essential to address these issues. Our DigiLocker integration adds another layer of ease for athletes while securing their records long-term. All of these initiatives underline our commitment to transparency, efficiency, and our athlete-first approach.”

In addition to technological enhancements, HI also expanded the member units portal to district-level compliance, mandating that all state member units ensure their respective districts follow governance policies and registration protocols to bring accountability at the grassroots.

For athlete welfare, the National Sports Federation (NSF) announced a grant of ₹2 lakh to national team players who are currently unemployed.